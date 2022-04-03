ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Square, NY

Franklin Square Eatery Voted Long Island's Best German Restaurant

By Nicole Valinote
 1 day ago
A popular eatery was voted Long Island's best German restaurant, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Nassau County restaurant Plattduetsche Park was voted the best German restaurant by Long Islanders in 2022, the website announced.

The eatery, which is located at 1132 Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square, offers a wide variety of authentic German dishes along with a selection of imported beers on tap.

"This place is always a great time! The bartenders are always super friendly and helpful if you are unsure what to get," Christina G., of Franklin Square, said in a Yelp review. "I love how big the beer garden is and overall how spacious the place is. I love coming here during October! They have awesome bites outside, they have giant pretzels, chicken sandwiches and more."

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

