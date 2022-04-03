ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Police: Woman dead after getting hit by car while crossing the street in St. Pete

 1 day ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while crossing a street early Sunday morning,...

Loveda Sellars
1d ago

My heart goes out to the family. Our officers have such a dangerous job. My prayers go out to all police officers daily.

