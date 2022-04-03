ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Panel: White House plans to lift covid restrictions on immigration

NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Walter, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Cornell Belcher and Brad...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 28

Tammy Burt
1d ago

well of course, Biden and Democrats wanna destroy our country by letting in as many cartels as possible

Reply
40
Steven Mcfadden
23h ago

When the drug cartels start hanging bodies from overpasses people might wake up but it will be to late

Reply
18
MrsJ
1d ago

Would anyone have believed America 🇺🇸 could be destroyed in such a short time.

Reply(1)
47
