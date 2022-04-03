ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Two teenagers shot in Buffalo

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Police report a male and a female were struck by gunfire shortly after midnight Sunday morning in the 200 block of East Utica Street.

They were apparently leaving a gathering when they were shot. The 18-year-old male is in serious condition, while the 19-year-old female is listed as critical.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716)-847-2255.

