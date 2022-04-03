ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Bravo Star Returns to Reality TV After 5-Year Hiatus

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 1 day ago

Five years after Ladies of London came to an end, star Caroline Stanbury is returning to Bravo. Page Six reported that Stanbury is a part of the cast of Bravo's newest entry into the Housewives franchise, the Real Housewives of Dubai. The series is set to premiere on June...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Meet The Real Housewives of Dubai! Bravo Introduces New Cast and Announces Series Premiere Date

On Friday, Bravo introduced the new leading ladies of The Real Housewives of Dubai, which will premiere on the network on June 1. The new series — which is the 11th city in the popular Real Housewives franchise and the network's first original international iteration of the show — will follow the over-the-top lives of Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Bravo releases first-look teaser trailer for ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

Are you ready for a first peek at the cast of the upcoming "The Real Housewives of Dubai"?. Bravo dropped a new teaser trailer on Friday for the series, which premieres June 1. The 30-second clip finds cast members Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and former "Ladies of London" star Caroline Stanbury, making her return to Bravo, all decked out in gold as they strut their stuff amid a desert backdrop.
TV SERIES
E! News

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Dubai Is Finally Here

Watch: Watch Andy Cohen & "Real Housewives" Stars Send Fan Birthday Love. The City of Gold is about to get even more glitzy. On April 1, Bravo revealed a sneak peek of its highly-anticipated new series, The Real Housewives of Dubai, which will officially premiere on June 1. Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan are all joining the 11th installment of the Housewives universe, with Caroline Stanbury—who appeared on three seasons of Bravo's Ladies of London from 2014-2016—rounding out the cast.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
Page Six

Caroline Stanbury makes reality TV return in ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ teaser

She’s back! After much speculation, “Ladies of London” alum Caroline Stanbury is set to make her anticipated reality TV return in “The Real Housewives of Dubai.” Bravo dropped the new reality show’s first teaser Friday along with its premiere date and cast. In the glossy, high-production clip, Stanbury, 45, along with fellow franchise newbies Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Dr. Sara Al Madani, walk through a windy desert in glamorous metallic gowns before stopping in front of the City of Gold’s iconic skyline. “They’re taking Dubai by storm,” a tagline reads onscreen. According to the cast bios for “RHODubai,” the women...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character's Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Bethenny Frankel Is Officially Leaving New York City — and Andy Cohen Has Thoughts

Bethenny Frankel is officially moving on from NYC, and Andy Cohen isn't exactly pleased. On the March 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host named The Real Housewives of New York City alum the "Jackhole of the Day," which he explained was "for the news that she's leaving New York City. Her SoHo apartment has reportedly sold, she plans to split her time between the Hamptons and Connecticut."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Real Housewives#Ladies Of London#Bravotv
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Reacts to ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Reboot News: ‘Ranked No. 1’

Ready for another round of apples? After Bravo confirmed The Real Housewives of New York City would return for season 14 and greenlit a second series, temporarily titled RHONY: Legacy, franchise alum Bethenny Frankel has seemingly weighed in with her thoughts on the news. “My thoughts on being ranked #1 of all housewives,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, captioned a Thursday, March […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
MUSIC
Popculture

CBS Reveals Fates of 'NCIS', 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

CBS has announced that every NCIS franchise will return to the network for the 2022-2023 television season. With NCIS' 20th season renewal, it will tie Gunsmoke for the status of the third longest-running U.S. primetime drama. CBS has also picked up the show's spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai'i, for a second season, and NCIS: Los Angeles, for a 14th season. According to the company, NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television, averaging 11.11 million viewers this season.
TV SERIES
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Shares How RHUGT Influenced This New Era for RHONY

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that after 13 seasons, The Real Housewives of New York City is being rebooted and recast. It was also confirmed that a throwback iteration of the franchise is also in the works. And for fans wondering where the idea for the throwback version of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Primetimer

Andy Cohen's Real Housewives of New York shakeup plans seem like a cowardly way to not cancel the show

Cohen's plan for a reboot and a spinoff featuring past cast members, as he revealed to Variety's Kate Aurthur, doesn't make sense, says Andy Dehnart. "Re-casting from zero just makes it a new Housewives franchise," he says. "Why give it the RHONY name? Why not just give us that show? Maybe call it The Real Housewives of Manhattan?" As for the RHONY: Legacy or RHONY: Throwback spinoff series starring past cast members, Dehnart it seems like a way to keep the problematic Ramona Singer around. Besides, Real Housewives already has a legacy series: Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy