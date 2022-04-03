ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 struck by lightning leaving Yankees spring training game

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

TAMPA (WFLA) – Two people were struck by lightning while leaving Saturday afternoon’s Yankee game in Tampa, according to Tampa police.

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that two adults, a man in his 60s and a female in her 20s were struck by lightning while in the parking lot of Raymond James Stadium just before 4 p.m.

Tampa Fire Rescue transported both people to the hospital where they are in stable condition.

The two were leaving the Yankees game versus the Atlanta Braves which ended after six innings due to inclement weather.

