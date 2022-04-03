ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, FL

Hawthorne librarian honored with 15th annual Guy Hudspeth Award

By Aida Mallard, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uu5xJ_0ey6mLkx00

Hawthorne Branch librarian Guylene Resue was awarded the 15th annual Guy Hudspeth Award, which honors an outstanding library district employee and is sponsored by the Kosman Foundation.

Resue is being recognized for making the Hawthorne Branch an integral part of the community throughout her 20-year tenure.

The Alachua County Library District Foundation added Resue’s name to Katherine’s Tree, a 10-foot glass etching of the Tree of Knowledge at the Headquarters Library, 401 E. University Ave. Each leaf on the Tree represents a $2,000 gift to the foundation’s endowment fund, which supports library services and facilities.

"Receiving the Guy Hudspeth Award from the Alachua County Library District Foundation and the Kosman Foundation is a true honor," Resue said. "I have truly enjoyed serving my greater Hawthorne community these 20 years."

During her tenure, Resue has overseen the Hawthorne Branch’s popular annual art show, fostered partnerships with the Hawthorne Area Historical Society, and spearheaded the branch’s participation in community festivals and holiday parades. When Georgia-Pacific closed its Hawthorne plant, Resue partnered with local employment agencies and was ready to help the laid-off workers learn to use computers to access services and apply for jobs.

“Resue’s work truly made a difference in the lives of the individuals and the community as a whole,” the award selection committee wrote.

Nine honorees and donors also joined Resue on Katherine's Tree this year:

• Ellen Hulslander has volunteered as a table coordinator and a senior member of the Book Sale committee. Donor, the Friends of the Library.

• Stephanie and Mark Olson have served as sorters, table coordinators, and Book Sale volunteer coordinators. Donor, the Friends of the Library.

• Hope and Tony White, who is a key member of the team overseeing the Friends of the Library art area, including sorting, pricing, cataloging, and coordinating this section. Donor, the Friends of the Library.

• Tony White donated a leaf for his daughter, Skye, and her husband, John Maze, who has opened the FOL book sales for a decade with welcoming songs on his bagpipes.

• Mitzi Austin and Wayne Smith donated for Jessica Giuli Austin, wife of Victor Austin and mother of Reece and Matilda.

• Satya Paul Kalra – donor, Pushpa Kalra in memory of her late husband.

• • •

The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo was officially awarded continued accreditation in November 2021 from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) for another five years. It was first accredited by AZA in 1986. The accreditation maintains SF’s distinction as the only Zoo Animal Technology program in the country with a dedicated accredited zoo on campus. The official presentation was held March 23.

Since the zoo’s accreditation in 2015, guests have experienced a new Florida walk-through aviary, the addition of Florida Key deer, golden conures, which are golden parakeets native to the Amazon Basin, and an expanded alligator habitat. The SF Teaching Zoo has contributed directly to conservation of endangered and threatened species in the wild. SF Teaching Zoo zookeepers have delivered thousands of hours of keeper talks, guided tours and outreaches to school groups and hosted a variety of presentations.

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hosts Annual Society Gala Honoring Philanthropist and Physician Champion Award Winners

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will host their annual Society Gala on March 19, 2022. This event will take place at 6pm in Middle Tennessee State University’s Student Union Ballroom. They will welcome special guest Deborah Roberts, ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent, as their keynote speaker. The...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Hawthorne, FL
State
Florida State
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Alligator on bottom of pool brings swim team practice to a halt at Florida school

Alligators are notorious in Florida for showing up in the darnedest places, but one demonstrated real chutzpah days ago when it took over the school’s eight-lane, 25-meter competition pool just as the swim team was about to practice. It happened Friday, March 11, at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Fe College#Librarian#Guy Hudspeth Award#The Kosman Foundation#E University Ave#Tree#Georgia Pacific
country1037fm.com

Baxter Town Center Hosts 15th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade This Weekend

St. Patrick’s Day is going to be a multi-day affair this year. Since it falls on a Thursday, the festivities (and drink specials) will continue Friday, Saturday, and possibly even into Sunday. Unfortunately, the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade was cancelled for 2022, but there’s another option nearby this weekend.
LIFESTYLE
Madison365

OMAI to host 15th Annual Line Breaks Festival at Overture Center

The Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives (OMAI) will host the 15th annual Line Breaks Hip Hop Theater Festival in person on Friday-Saturday, April 1-2 at the Overture Center for the Arts in a multi-day showcase bridging campus, local, and national leaders in Hip Hop and urban arts. OMAI’s Line Breaks...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
The St. Augustine Record

Hundreds start Saturday running over Vilano Bridge to benefit FSDB

Hundreds of people started their Saturday taking part in the 25th Vilano Bridge 5K and 10K race to benefit the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind in St. Augustine. The participants, who either ran or walked, crossed the Vilano Bridge twice during the event. The first woman to finish the 10K was Heather Hentze, with a time of 7:38. The male 10K winner was Jonathon Mess with a time of 6:14. Lauren Voutour was the first female 5K runner with a time of 6:34. Stephen Lundy was the first male 5K racer with a time of 6:14.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy