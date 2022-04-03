ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation is outpacing Oregon wages: Here’s how major industries measure up

By Mike Rogoway
 1 day ago
This is Oregon Insight, The Oregonian’s weekly look at the numbers behind the state’s economy. View past installments here. On paper, Oregon wages are rising rapidly. But anyone who’s been to the grocery store, gas station or brewpub recently can tell you that’s not the whole...

B R
23h ago

told you this was going to happen. but does anyone listen

