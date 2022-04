Women’s March Madness comes to a close Sunday night as No. 2 UConn takes on No. 1 South Carolina in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament National Championship Game. The Huskies are facing a No. 1 seed for the third straight game, having taken down No. 1 NC State and No. 1 Stanford in their last two games, including a win in the Final Four. They’ll be looking to star guard Paige Bueckers to lead the way once again. On the other side, South Carolina is led by Naismith Trophy winner Aliyah Boston and Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Dawn Staley. Sunday night’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also stream coverage via fuboTV, which has a free trial.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO