'We did cross the line': Carlos Beltran addresses the 2017 Astros sign stealing scandal

By Pete Caldera, NorthJersey.com
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. – Carlos Beltran believes that the World Series he won with the controversial 2017 Houston Astros is tainted.

Speaking with Michael Kay on an episode of Centerstage, to be aired Monday, Beltran was asked if there was a stain on that championship due to their electronic sign-stealing scheme.

“Yeah, there is, because you know what we did and we all have taken responsibility,’’ Beltran said. “And at some point, we all have shown remorse about what we did.’’

The contents of Beltran’s interview came ahead of his first appearance as a YES Network analyst on select Yankees telecasts.

Beltran told Kay that, “looking back now, yes, we did cross the line’’ with the scheme, in which Beltran was a key figure.

“We all did what we did,’’ Beltran said. “Looking back today, we were wrong. I wish I would've asked more questions about what we were doing.

“I wish the organization would've said to us, ‘Hey man, what you guys are doing, we need to stop this.’ ’’

Beltran added that “some days our system really worked. Some days (it) didn’t really work…but we had a good team. We had such a good team.’’

Aaron Judge's reaction

Houston defeated the Yankees in the 2017 AL Championship Series, and members of that Yankees team have not been shy in their assessment that the Astros' title is tainted and that the Yanks were cheated out of a pennant.

In 2020, Aaron Judge said: “I had a lot of respect for those guys (on the Astros)…the way they played, what they did. And to find out it wasn’t earned, they cheated, that didn’t sit well with me.’’

Asked Sunday morning if Beltran needed to address the current Yankees before settling into his new broadcasting role, Aaron Judge said: "In my opinion, I don't think he needs to say anything to us.''

Judge added that he'd "love to talk'' to Beltran. "It's been a while since I've seen him. Just getting a chance to catch up with him and see what he's up to.

"But we're going to be seeing a lot of him during the year, so, I'm just looking forward to having him back around because he was a big part of this team, a big part of baseball, what he brings to the game and what he brings to the YES Network is going to be big-time.''

Beltran was a mentor to Judge during spring training of 2016 and Judge said he has "a lot of respect for Beltran,'' who "helped me a lot during his time here as a player.

"I learned a lot of good lessons. He spent a lot of quality time talking to me about the game, the mental side of the game, his approaches, how to be a good teammate.''

"More important things''

Judge said he has not directly spoken with Beltran about the 2017 scandal.

"I don't really see the need to get into that,'' Judge said. "We've got a lot of important things, a lot of good things going on this year, so, I'm just going to focus on what we're doing with that.

"He's a great baseball mind. If he's got any advice or anything that can help us, I'll definitely be talking to him.''

The Yankees have already welcomed a member of the 2017 Astros, Marwin Gonzalez, into their clubhouse. A non-roster invitee, Gonzalez has a good chance to stick as a utility player.

"The things we've got to do this year are more important than anything that happened in the past,'' Judge said.

Earlier this week, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told The Athletic that he's "offended'' at hearing that the Yanks have not been to the World Series since 2009, because "the only thing that derailed us was a cheating circumstance.''

Cashman termed Houston's actions in 2017 "illegal and horrific.''

Asked if Cashman's comments resonated with him, Judge said, "not really, because we didn't win.

"In my book, we didn't win...so I can't take credit for'' being the AL champs that season.

Singled out

MLB's subsequent punishment of the Astros did not include any players, due to their cooperation with its investigation.

However, Beltran - who retired as a player following the 2017 season - was singled out for his impactful role in implementing an electronic sign-stealing scheme, which carried into 2018 and might have been used in 2019, when the Astros again defeated the Yankees in the ALCS.

Beltran said he cooperated fully with MLB's investigation and was told that punishment would not be targeted toward players.

Yankees: How the Yankees' trade for Jose Trevino could impact the final roster battles in camp

Carlos Beltran: As Carlos Beltran starts new role as Yankees announcer, does he owe anyone an apology?

"And the fact that I'm the only player named in that report...(is) the part that I don't understand.  Everyone gets immunity except Carlos Beltran?  I don't get it.''

Crossing the line

In his Centerstage interview, Beltran says that the 2017 Astros scheme began with moving their video room next to the home dugout.

“You get to see the pitchers, you get to see the catchers. And then we felt that we could use that (information),’’ Beltran said. “But we didn't feel that we were really crossing the line there.

“We felt in our hearts that we were being more efficient and smarter than any (other) team.’’

Beltran was named Mets manager before the 2020 season but was soon dismissed in the wake of the scandal before ever managing a game.

Previously, Beltran interviewed for the Yankees’ managing position that went to Aaron Boone following the 2017 season.

Beltran later accepted an advisory position with the Yankees, the team he played for from 2014 until being traded during the 2016 season.

The Athletic, which originally broke the story of the Astros' sign stealing scheme, also reported that the Yankees used their video room to decode opponent’s signs from 2015-17, overlapping Beltan's time with the club.

Pete Caldera is the Yankees beat writer for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all Yankees analysis, news, trades and more, please subscribe today and download our app .

Email: caldera@northjersey.com Twitter: @pcaldera

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: 'We did cross the line': Carlos Beltran addresses the 2017 Astros sign stealing scandal

