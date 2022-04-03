ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Sunday bets: Five plus-money props

By Griffin Carroll
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXswm_0ey6knUR00
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Let's end this great week of NHL betting strong with some Shots on Goal (SOG) props. There are nine games on the schedule on Sunday, offering us plenty of shot value.

I have five bets loaded up, all in the plus-money variety. Let's get to the spots.

Parlay: Dylan Larkin and Dougie Hamilton over 2.5 SOG (+167 DK)

We start with a parlay for two players with solid location trends.

Dylan Larkin has been much better on the road, hitting his SOG in nine of his last 12 games. His attempts also fly up on road ice for some reason, averaging 7.2 attempts per game in his last five on the road compares to 3.0 per game at home.

Larkin will face Ottawa, a team he just met at home. With the locations flipped, the trends support Larkin. Ottawa is much looser to shots at home, allowing 33.4 per game in its last 10.

The second leg of this parlay is Dougie Hamilton, who has hit in nine of his last 10 games at home. Hamilton has had success against the Islanders this year, going over his SOG in both games.

The Islanders have seen 35.5 shots against them per game in their last 10 on the road. They also allow the third-most shots per game to defensemen since the All-Star break, which favors Hamilton.

Josh Norris over 2.5 SOG (+100 DK)

We're going right back to Josh Norris, who has covered his SOG prop in three straight games.

The return of Drake Batherson to the Senators top line has solidified the group and their roles, and Norris has been shooting the most in the three games since Batherson returned.

Norris has 20 shot attempts and 11 SOG in the last three, and just hit against Detroit.

On the road, Detroit allows 36.2 shots per game in its last 10.

Jack Eichel over 3.5 SOG (+120 DK)

I'm not quite sure why we're getting such good odds on Eichel here, going against a Canucks team allowing 31.4 shots per game at home in their last 10.

Eichel has been near automatic lately, hitting his SOG in eight of his last 10.

He's been rolling on the road, covering his prop in six straight games and averaging 7.2 shot attempts per game while he does it.

Love this price for Eichel.

Seth Jones over 2.5 SOG (+110 DK)

Betting shot props against Arizona has been one of the most profitable strategies you could have deployed for the last few months, and there's every reason to continue targeting them.

On the road, the Coyotes are allowing 36.8 shots per game in their last 10 road games, and they've notoriously struggled against defensemen, allowing the most shots per game to the position since the All-Star break.

That's where Seth Jones comes in from Chicago. His recent production has been so-so, covering this 2.5 line in three of his last five games, but he's owned Arizona in two meetings.

Jones has 12 SOG in just two games against the Coyotes this season, and considering their positional vulnerabilities, it makes sense.

We go back to Jones to continue his streak here.

Jacob Trouba over 2.5 SOG (+110 DK)

I hope by now you have Jacob Trouba on your radar, because he's had an amazing week.

We're going right back to him, and the tweet below highlights why.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Yardbarker
Yardbarker

30K+

Followers

34K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Follow Yardbarker and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols has incredibly unlikely clause in Cardinals contract

Albert Pujols agreed to an incentive-laden one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. At least one of those incentives is not something the Cardinals will have to worry about paying anytime soon. Pujols will receive a base salary of $2.5 million, but his deal is loaded with bonuses...
MLB
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'I don't think I'll ever truly believe' Tom Brady is retired

One couldn't blame Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for not obsessively reflecting on the career of Tom Brady after the fellow signal-caller initially retired early last month. As Jeremy Willis noted for ESPN, Mahomes and longtime partner Brittany Matthews were quite busy finalizing plans for their wedding that occurred the same weekend Brady confirmed via social media posts he was returning for at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-0 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks

Shorthanded due to injuries, and just one game removed from losing All-Star Clayton Keller for the remainder of the season, the Arizona Coyotes looked to regroup against an Anaheim Ducks team that entered Friday night winless in its last 11 games. The Ducks, however, took flight. Anaheim used three first-period...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
NHL

Jeanneret to be honored by Sabres before, during game against Predators

Rick Jeanneret said he has always felt at home in the Buffalo Sabres broadcast booth. But he never would have guessed he'd be there for more than half a century. "It's been a great living," the 79-year-old said this week. "There's only 32 of these jobs and I've been fortunate to have had one of them.
NHL
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
Yardbarker

Fan informs Yankees prospect he was traded

If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Batherson
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Josh Norris
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Jack Eichel
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great comment about Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton had a great comment about his AFC West rivals trading Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Though they signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, losing Hill is not easy to overcome. K.C. will likely miss their big playmaker, but that does not mean Paton is not getting excited.
NFL
Yardbarker

NHL Tuesday bets: Team prop and a SOG parlay

It's a loaded NHL slate on this fine Tuesday, with 11 games set for the night. Not only is the volume there, but the quality is as well. There is conceivable betting value in each game Tuesday night, but now is the time to sharpen up where we can. I've...
NHL
Yardbarker

20 foolproof crockpot dump recipes you can try

Crockpots can make cooking lunches and dinners easy, but not when the recipe requires additional boiling, sauteing, browning, or other cooking. Enter the “dump recipe,” a simple way of cooking in which a bunch of ingredients can be dumped into your slow cooker and allowed to cook for an extended period of time, with the only required prep being some chopping or mixing. (You may need to shred meat or add additional ingredients for a few of these, but not until your meal is already close to being done.) Skip the super sophisticated recipes and celebrate with these “foolproof” crockpot dump recipes.
RECIPES
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods announces his plan for the Masters

Tiger Woods has been spotted working on his game quite a bit recently, which has led to constant speculation about him potentially teeing it up at the Masters. The 15-time major champion finally provided a real update on Sunday. Woods confirmed that he has not ruled out playing in the...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Sog
Yardbarker

Coach K's comments to Hubert Davis after epic game revealed

North Carolina knocked off Duke on Saturday to end Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke coaching career. The Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils 81-77 in their Final Four matchup at the Superdome in New Orleans to advance to the championship game. This was UNC’s second time spoiling things for Coach K, as they also won at Duke in Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Heat may trade Jimmy Butler over Erik Spoelstra feud

Since then, speculation has been running rampant regarding the status of their relationship. This week, some clarity emerged on the topic. “The Jimmy Butler-Erik Spoelstra thing, ya know, Jimmy Butler grinds on his teammates,” ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said on his podcast this week. “I mean, he brings...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Tuesday prop bets: Backing three-point volume

Fresh off a clean sweep of plus-money NBA props, we're back to the well with the same approach at three-pointer props. This approach has been wildly simple. Find defenses that allow three-pointers and target a player on the team facing them that shoots the most from deep. This 7-0 betting...
NBA
Yardbarker

NHL Saturday bets: Three props to target

It's a massive Saturday slate in the NHL, and of the 12 games, I've circled the three that stick out to me to start our day. Let's get right to the spots. Jack Eichel over 3.5 SOG (+100 DK) Jack Eichel has been rolling with his shots, and there doesn't...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving goes viral for insane pregame dribbling routine

Kyrie Irving may not play for Washington, but he is still a wizard when it comes to handling the basketball. The Brooklyn Nets star point guard went viral this week for his superhuman pregame dribbling routine. Before Saturday’s game with the Atlanta Hawks, the Nets tweeted footage of Irving rapidly dribbling the ball using only one finger at a time and alternating between all five of his fingers. Irving never repeated fingers and then did the exact same thing with the other hand.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA bets: Friday three-pointer props

We're back to a loaded NBA slate, and Friday's action brings forth some very intriguing targets for three-point props. As of this writing, there are a few targets not yet posted. I'll note that Evan Fournier once again is a name to consider, as are some Houston shooters against Portland.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy