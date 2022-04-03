NHL Sunday bets: Five plus-money props

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Let's end this great week of NHL betting strong with some Shots on Goal (SOG) props. There are nine games on the schedule on Sunday, offering us plenty of shot value.

I have five bets loaded up, all in the plus-money variety. Let's get to the spots.

Parlay: Dylan Larkin and Dougie Hamilton over 2.5 SOG (+167 DK)

We start with a parlay for two players with solid location trends.

Dylan Larkin has been much better on the road, hitting his SOG in nine of his last 12 games. His attempts also fly up on road ice for some reason, averaging 7.2 attempts per game in his last five on the road compares to 3.0 per game at home.

Larkin will face Ottawa, a team he just met at home. With the locations flipped, the trends support Larkin. Ottawa is much looser to shots at home, allowing 33.4 per game in its last 10.

The second leg of this parlay is Dougie Hamilton, who has hit in nine of his last 10 games at home. Hamilton has had success against the Islanders this year, going over his SOG in both games.

The Islanders have seen 35.5 shots against them per game in their last 10 on the road. They also allow the third-most shots per game to defensemen since the All-Star break, which favors Hamilton.

Josh Norris over 2.5 SOG (+100 DK)

We're going right back to Josh Norris, who has covered his SOG prop in three straight games.

The return of Drake Batherson to the Senators top line has solidified the group and their roles, and Norris has been shooting the most in the three games since Batherson returned.

Norris has 20 shot attempts and 11 SOG in the last three, and just hit against Detroit.

On the road, Detroit allows 36.2 shots per game in its last 10.

Jack Eichel over 3.5 SOG (+120 DK)

I'm not quite sure why we're getting such good odds on Eichel here, going against a Canucks team allowing 31.4 shots per game at home in their last 10.

Eichel has been near automatic lately, hitting his SOG in eight of his last 10.

He's been rolling on the road, covering his prop in six straight games and averaging 7.2 shot attempts per game while he does it.

Love this price for Eichel.

Seth Jones over 2.5 SOG (+110 DK)

Betting shot props against Arizona has been one of the most profitable strategies you could have deployed for the last few months, and there's every reason to continue targeting them.

On the road, the Coyotes are allowing 36.8 shots per game in their last 10 road games, and they've notoriously struggled against defensemen, allowing the most shots per game to the position since the All-Star break.

That's where Seth Jones comes in from Chicago. His recent production has been so-so, covering this 2.5 line in three of his last five games, but he's owned Arizona in two meetings.

Jones has 12 SOG in just two games against the Coyotes this season, and considering their positional vulnerabilities, it makes sense.

We go back to Jones to continue his streak here.

Jacob Trouba over 2.5 SOG (+110 DK)

I hope by now you have Jacob Trouba on your radar, because he's had an amazing week.

We're going right back to him, and the tweet below highlights why.