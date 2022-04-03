Destiny x SteelSeries collection completes your gaming setup with crisp audio and more

Fit more in small spaces with the GameZtation pop-up gaming desk. It’s a unique and convenient answer to fitting your entire gaming setup in studio apartments and other compact spots. Transforming in seconds, this sturdy space-saving mobile pod goes from being a compact trolley to a gaming desk. In fact, it holds your display, keyboard, mouse, and LED lighting. So you are always ready for battle. Manufactured with powder-coated steel and aluminum components, the GameZtation is built to last. It works best with laptops, gaming consoles, and PC towers. Additionally, the optional Tower Trolley can hold your PC tower with ease. Furthermore, it accepts a range of LED strip lights, allowing you to set the perfect mood. Not only great for home setups, its compact mobile design makes it ideal for tournament applications in public settings. With an easy assembly, it requires only 8 screws to put it together.
Comments / 0