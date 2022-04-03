ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Destiny x SteelSeries collection completes your gaming setup with crisp audio and more

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Enhance your gameplay with the Destiny x SteelSeries collection. Featuring a collection of a computer mouse, 2 headsets, and a mousepad, it’ll deliver an immersive experience...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

This FPS is basically Bejeweled with guns (and it has a story)

Alien invasion! First-person combat! Wallrunning! Drama! Match-3 gameplay! One of these things, as Sesame Street taught us, is not like the others, but they all come together in a single, kind of weird-looking package called Matcho, a "match-3 FPS" coming to Steam later this year. Matcho follows the adventures of...
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

GameZtation pop-up gaming desk transforms in seconds and holds your entire gaming setup

Fit more in small spaces with the GameZtation pop-up gaming desk. It’s a unique and convenient answer to fitting your entire gaming setup in studio apartments and other compact spots. Transforming in seconds, this sturdy space-saving mobile pod goes from being a compact trolley to a gaming desk. In fact, it holds your display, keyboard, mouse, and LED lighting. So you are always ready for battle. Manufactured with powder-coated steel and aluminum components, the GameZtation is built to last. It works best with laptops, gaming consoles, and PC towers. Additionally, the optional Tower Trolley can hold your PC tower with ease. Furthermore, it accepts a range of LED strip lights, allowing you to set the perfect mood. Not only great for home setups, its compact mobile design makes it ideal for tournament applications in public settings. With an easy assembly, it requires only 8 screws to put it together.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded Sniper Rifle Balance Updates

With Call of Duty's traditional midseason Season 2 Reloaded update having just arrived, it appears Sledgehammer Games have taken their latest step in perhaps answering the calls of those demanding more updates and fixes for Vanguard — a balancing pass of nearly the entire sniper rifle weapon class. Although...
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket is lined with Alcantara & added to protect your accessory

Store your watch in the hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket when you’re not wearing it. Made in Italy, it measures 17 cm by 7 cm by 2 cm to accommodate most watch sizes while also offering a compact, slim form to take on the go. Soft and practical, the Alcantara lining prevents any scratches or scuffs on your accessory. All the while, it boasts ample padding in all the right places for optimal protection. The hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket also closes with an external snap-button attached to an external strap for extra security. Moreover, it’s made with vegetable-tanned Italian leather, which wraps around the exterior. And the brand’s famous accents and stitching details make this a one of a kind. Finally, it’s available in 3 subtle colors: Coal, Classic, and Off Grey.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelseries#Gaming#Headsets#Destiny 2#Video Game
mensjournal.com

Upgrade Your Streaming Setup With a Brand New Fire Stick

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. There is no shortage of options these...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

MetMo Driver compact high-torque driver is both a tool and a satisfying fidget toy

Providing more than just a tool, the MetMo Driver compact high-torque driver is also a fidget toy. Delivering a satisfying drive experience, it’s an upgrade on the often-used screwdriver. A powerful tool that’s fun to use, it draws its inspiration from an antique design. As a piece of re-engineered history, this gadget is built from scratch with modern materials and a sleek design. Additionally, MetMo Driver can handle as much weight as a baby elephant! Made for when your battery screwdriver can’t handle screws, it fits in those tight, hard-to-reach spots. Drive anything, anywhere, as it works with any standard 1/4 bit. Overall, this practical tool is not only extremely useful but also fun to fiddle with. You’ll enjoy using it every day.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $200 Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver, $49 Off Beats Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
Gadget Flow

Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera adjusts its frame to people moving around or entering

Undergo remote videoconferences with the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera. It uses AI to dynamically re-frame whenever the presenter moves around, more people enter the room, or a new person interacts. As a result, you don’t need to manually adjust the lens to create a more professional remote meeting. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera also features a 130° wide field of view, high-quality glass optics, digital pan-tilt-zoom, and a low-light sensor. Combined, these features enhance the overall clarity of your content, which is great for presenting documents or images. Moreover, this gadget offers a sharp focus on the foreground and background, so viewers can see everything clearly and precisely. Above all, its compact form enables it to blend into your office space. Overall, reduce limitations with remote teams with this compact camera that allows others to see your facial expressions.
ELECTRONICS
SVG

BioShock's Latest Updates Are Turning Heads

"Bioshock Infinite" was released nearly a decade ago and it received its final piece of DLC shortly after that, so it's understandable that some fans are confused as to why the game continues to receive updates on PC. Not only is "Bioshock Infinite" still being updated on PC, but it's also being updated multiple times a month, and nobody knows why. The trend started in September 2021 and "Bioshock Infinite" has continued to receive multiple updates a month, sometimes hitting up to ten updates. Someone brought this strange phenomenon up on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, but it seems like nobody has an answer.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

11 best home printers to upgrade your wireless office setup

While wireless home printers might be quite a normal concept now, it was only a few years ago that technology caused a huge shift in printer design.We’re sure that everyone reading this has, at some point, frantically tried to connect one to the back of the computer. All the while being worried that the ink cartridges have leaked or the paper you shortsightedly already put in the tray is about to spill out.No more. The wireless printer is now, understandably, wildly popular, almost consigning its poor wired relative to the dustbin.It’s easier to use and much more versatile, usually with...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

New Ghostbusters game has the perfect 4v1 multiplayer setup

The new Ghostbusters game looks to capture a central part of the films - that you're part of a team. Built as a 4v1 multiplayer grudge match, you and your friends can buddy up as a squad of ghost hunters and clear out the poltergeists haunting New York real estate. To add tension to the mix, the ghosts you're facing are controlled by another human player, and they have a suite of powers and abilities to give them the advantage.
VIDEO GAMES
Hypebae

Complete Your WFH Setup With the Calm App's 'The Office' Soundscape

Calm, the meditation app that previously partnered with BLACKPINK’s Rosé, has joined forces with Peacock to launch a soundscape inspired by the iconic TV show, The Office. Designed to help you stay focused and motivated throughout your WFH day, the exclusive soundtrack will make you feel like you’ve transported to the Dunder Mifflin office in Scranton. You’ll hear Pam answering the phone at the front desk, along with Dwight, Jim, Michael and more at their desks. You’ll also hear the characters fooling around, playing games like Dunderball. “The workplace can be a little chaotic. Relax with the team at Dunder Mifflin,” Calm’s announcement reads.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

TikTok is expanding the pilot of its Stories feature

Like an Instagram story, TikTok Stories last for 24 hours before they are automatically deleted, and they can be viewed by navigating to a user’s profile and clicking their profile picture. Stories also seem to be appearing on the For You page. As the poster, you can see how many people viewed your story, but unlike Instagram, you can’t see who viewed it. But, you can like a story and leave a public comment, whereas on Instagram, commenters can only reply to the poster directly in a private message.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Gadget Flow

DJI M30 Series enterprise drones include the Matrice 30 & 30T with aerial intelligence

Get portable power with the DJI M30 Series enterprise drones, which include the Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T. Both offer a 48-megapixel 16x optical zoom camera with 200x maximum zoom. Moreover, they have a thermal camera, a wide camera, and a laser rangefinder. Not only that, but the M30 drones also get their power from DJI’s latest flight controllers. In fact, DJI’s image transmission and processing technology gives them next-level performance. You’ll enjoy their 6-way sensing and positioning and quad-antenna image transmission. Furthermore, they focus from afar to get precise shots—and the high-res thermal camera and low-light FPV camera sees details even in tough situations. Ensuring you work safely, the M30 Series is compact enough to fit in your backpack and deploy in seconds. Hot-swap batteries, get IP55 ingress protection, use the 7,000 m service ceiling, and push it to the limit with its -20ºC to 50ºC operating temperature.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine includes miniature Doc and Marty McFly figurines

Explore amazing details with the exciting LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine. It comes with Doc and Marty McFly minifigures for a time-traveling duo. Moreover, this set includes the original time machine with a lightning rod and plutonium chamber from the first film. In fact, it comes with the famous opening gull doors. You can even add a touch of magic with 1.21 gigawatts of power with the Flux Capacitor light brick. Best of all, add Mr. Fusion and fold-down hover conversion tires from Part II. This super fun movie-inspired building block kit also includes whitewall tires and a circuit board for added engagement. Finally, this set, which measures 5″ by x 8″ by x 14″, also comes with 1,872 pieces.
APPLE
Gadget Flow

Puzz Wine Night 1,000-piece puzzle offers a fresh take on classic jigsaw puzzles

Take a load off with friends and enjoy the Puzz Wine Night 1,000-piece puzzle. This is a fresh take on the classic jigsaw puzzle, offering a modern design. In fact, Puzz designed this puzzle in collaboration with artist Flor Fuertes. The thick pieces have a great tactile feel in your hand. And the slightly matte finish provides a more trendy look than traditionally shiny puzzles do. From a brand created out of love for classic jigsaw puzzles, the Wine Night Puzzle provides a fresh, relatable design. You’ll have so much fun doing it on your own, with friends, or with family members. Finally, the company teams up with female artists to create puzzles that you will be excited to build and display.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy