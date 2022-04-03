ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

5 arrested after shooters open fire on car full of children, killing 8-year-old central Georgia boy

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
Jermarrion Cherry (WXGA/Family photo)

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in central Georgia.

Jermarrion Pachino Cherry was shot outside his Houston County home on March 25 as he sat inside a car with his siblings.

Police said a car pulled outside the home and opened fire.

Cherry’s mother told WGXA that her son told his siblings to run inside when the shots rang out and then jumped on top of a young girl to protect her.

Cherry was shot in the head and died at Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital in Atlanta days later.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Bryce Michael Crosby, 20; Lenny Gupton Jr., 19; Ricky Aubry McChargue, 21; Chase Jeffrey Watson, 20; and Savannah McGahee, 17 in connection to Cherry’s death. All five face murder charges and are being held without bail.

It’s unclear whether the car Cherry was inside was the intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Greg Pennycuff at 478-542-2085.

Comments / 34

Donald Smith Sr
19h ago

No doubt he was a special little boy! He is now In The presence of Jesus. He will never be scared or harmed again. How sad it is that little children live in situations like this every day. Even so come Lord Jesus!!

Reply
19
Wiliest Coyote
21h ago

Any and All responsible need not continue to draw breath! And until we as a society change that, these atrocities will continue.

Reply
19
Henry Kelley
18h ago

who are these Thugs, they shouls face the death penalty, we need to change the laws on Capital Punishment.

Reply
10
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com

Harris Co. Pct. 7′s Jennifer Chavis identified as deputy killed after her patrol unit was hit by possible drunk driver in F-550, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable has died after a tragic crash on Beltway 8 near Fondren on Saturday evening, according to officials. The deputy was identified as Jennifer Chavis. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Chavis was responding after reports of a possible intoxicated driver on the roadway who callers say had just fled the scene of another crash.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS 46

Woman pushed in Piedmont Hospital garage has died, charge upgraded

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
ATLANTA, GA
