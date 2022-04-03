ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

How to score a free tree in Osceola County

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
Osceola tree giveaway (UF/IFAS Extension Osceola County)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The University of Florida IFAS Extension Osceola County is inviting residents to “Celebrate Nature” by planting trees around Osceola County.

Trees Osceola (UF/IFAS Extension Osceola County)

Any Osceola County resident who attends a free one-hour Zoom class will get a free tree.

The class aims to educate residents about tree selection and planting, and will be held Wednesday, April 6 at 11 a.m.

Trees must be picked up on Saturday, April 9 between 10 a.m. to noon.

More information about the program and how to register can be found here.

