PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The union representing Port Authority employees called the vaccine mandate threatening the loss of hundreds of workers “sickening.” The Port Authority said 500 unvaccinated employees will be taken off the job Wednesday, though ATU Local 85 president Ross Nicotero disputed those numbers during a press conference Monday morning, saying the estimate is lower. He told KDKA about 350 are not vaccinated and about 130 have one shot. “I represent 2,200 people strong. Some people have underlying conditions and cannot get it,” Nicotero said. After what the Port Authority called an “apparent protest” Saturday, Nicotero called the statement misleading and said the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 DAYS AGO