Chapel Hill, NC

Police arrest man with firearm on Franklin Street amid UNC celebration

 1 day ago

Rocky Mount man shoots house during dispute with 61-year-old, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have accused a Rocky Mount man of hitting a house with gunfire during a dispute with a 61-year-old man on Wednesday. Rocky Mount police said Zykeus Pittman, 22, faces four charges related to the incident, received a $125,000 secured bond and is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Greensboro police: Person shot multiple times on McConnell Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have launched an investigation following a shooting on Monday night. Authorities say that one person walked into a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just after 7:30 p.m. The victim told police that the shooting occurred near the corner of McConnell and Willow...
GREENSBORO, NC
Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in North Carolina drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation in North Carolina that was enough to kill 390,000 people. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts […]
ARCHDALE, NC
Man accused of shooting woman in the head in Cumberland County now in custody: deputies

EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for shooting a woman in the head Wednesday morning in Cumberland County has been arrested, authorities said Friday morning. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday along the 3200-block of Chippenham Street in Eastover. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head, the release said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
North Carolina City Denies NAACP Permit To March On One-Year Anniversary Of Andrew Brown Jr.’s Death

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police a year ago next month, has denied the NAACP a permit to march. According to the News & Observer, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, said an application to march at 5 p.m. on April 21 was submitted. The deputy city clerk called to ask what the march was for and he explained it was for Andrew Brown Jr. Nine days later, the permit was denied.

