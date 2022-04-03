ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers face Flyers, look to leave bad loss behind

 1 day ago

New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant used a common expletive to describe his thoughts on his team’s performance against the New York Islanders on Friday night. A day later, Gallant was ready to move on, and the Rangers will attempt to rebound from the clunker when they host the Philadelphia Flyers...

The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-0 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks

Shorthanded due to injuries, and just one game removed from losing All-Star Clayton Keller for the remainder of the season, the Arizona Coyotes looked to regroup against an Anaheim Ducks team that entered Friday night winless in its last 11 games. The Ducks, however, took flight. Anaheim used three first-period...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Philadelphia Flyers’ Ronnie Attard Set to Make An Impact in NHL Debut

Monday evening, the Philadelphia Flyers made another dream come true as the organization signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year entry-level contract that begins this season. Attard was drafted 72nd overall by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to joining the team, he spent the last three seasons at Western Michigan University, where he played 94 games and produced 72 points (27 goals and 45 assists).
NHL
NHL

Avalanche trade Bernie to Blue Jackets for Stinger

Talk about a blockbuster mascot trade nobody saw coming. The Colorado Avalanche traded mascot Bernie to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for mascot Stinger on Friday. Bernie, a St. Bernard, spent 13 seasons with the Avalanche making his NHL debut on October 3rd, 2009. Stinger, a bright green bug, has been with the Blue Jackets since their inaugural season in 2000.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Exploring the Rangers’ Potential 2022 First-Round Playoff Opponents

The New York Rangers are in the mix for one of the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division and have been in the middle of a close race with the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Washington Capitals. The Rangers will match up in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs against either the Hurricanes, Penguins, or Capitals.
NHL
NHL

Sergei Bobrovsky Named NHL's 'Third Star' of the Month for March

Sergei Bobrovsky posted a flawless month, going 7-0-0 with a 2.13 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and two shutouts as the Panthers (46-15-6, 98 points) moved seven points ahead of the closest competition in the Atlantic Division via a League-best 11-2-1 March. Bobrovsky - who has won seven consecutive games for the seventh time in his career and first time since March 4-22, 2018 (7 GP w/ CBJ) - bookended the month with shutouts March 3 vs. OTT (18 SV) and March 31 vs. CHI (37 SV). The 33-year-old Novokuznetsk, Russia, native and two-time Vezina Trophy winner has played in 44 total contests this season, sharing second place in the NHL with 33 wins (33-6-3) to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and three shutouts.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to get back in win column at Boston

BLUE JACKETS (32-31-5) at BRUINS (42-20-5) The hope for the Blue Jackets going into Thursday night's game was that Columbus would be able to build on the strong third period the team played Tuesday and parlay that into a good start and a win in the return trip to Long Island.
NHL
NHL

Colorado Begins Home-and-Away Against Pittsburgh

The Colorado Avalanche has not faced the Pittsburgh Penguins since Jan. 2020. Now, the Avs will face them twice in four days. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. In Colorado's most recent matchup, the San Jose Sharks were taken down by a score of 4-2 in Denver. Nazem Kadri and Erik Johnson lead the team, both with two assists.
NHL

