Music

Saweetie, Chloe Bailey, Summer Walker & More Stars Shine At The Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqtNN_0ey6iuLs00

Ahead of tonight’s GRAMMYs ceremony, the stars were out in Las Vegas to celebrate another event: the Recording Academy Honors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEklv_0ey6iuLs00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Presented By The Black Music Collective, the star-studded event took place just one night before the biggest night in music is set to go down in the same city, with John Legend being presented with a Global Impact Award.

The Stars Are Out

Saweetie was one of the standout stunners on the red carpet and inside the event, wearing a long, figure-hugging gown with matching heels. The sparkly green fabric shimmered from head-to-toe as the “My Type” singer made her way from the carpet to her table inside, where many fellow celebs stopped to take photos with her.

Chloe Bailey was also in attendance, trading her signature locs for some voluminous curls that seriously stole the show. She kept her ensemble simple, wearing a black maxi dress that highlighted her famous figure and made her look like the epitome of old Hollywood glam.

Inside the event, she changed into another black dress to perform, this time, wearing a fluffier skirt and adding more accessories. Another performer who took the stage was Cordae.

Check out the gallery down below to see who else made their way to The Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NX5uZ_0ey6iuLs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzCrg_0ey6iuLs00

