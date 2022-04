The Hartford Wolf Pack are struggling. They’ve lost three in a row and are 2-8-0 in their last ten games. This stretch has put the playoffs at risk, as they keep sliding in the standings. The top six in the division make the playoffs, and based on points, the Pack are 6th in the division, 1 point ahead of Bridgeport with a game in hand. They also trail Scranton-Wilkes Barre by two points, but have three games in hand. The Pack have 11 games remaining, including one each against Bridgeport and SWB.

