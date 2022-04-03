Memorial information released for Tanglewood Middle School shooting victim

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson has released details for his memorial service.

Jamari was the 12-year-old student tragically shot at Tanglewood Middle School Thursday.

Bruce Wilson, the family spokesperson, said the service will be held April 9 at the Relentless Church located at 635 Haywood Road, Greenville, S.C. 29607.

According to Wilson, the service will be open to the public beginning at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

The family has set up a Memorial Fund in Jamari Jackson’s name at the Bank of Travelers Rest. Visit any of the bank’s locations for more information.

