Manchester, IA

Manchester Chamber Planning Metals & Electronics Recycling Event

By Janelle Tucker
Mix 94.7 KMCH
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Manchester Chamber has announced the date for their annual Metals and Electronics Recycling Event. It’s planned for Saturday, April 23rd from 8 am to noon at the Delaware County Fairgrounds’ east gate...

