Manchester Chamber Planning Metals & Electronics Recycling Event

Retailer Currys has unveiled a new recycling scheme for old technology which will see people given vouchers worth at least £5 in exchange for their used electronics.The scheme, called Cash for Trash, will last from March 16 to April 15 and asks anyone in the UK to bring in any old, broken or even unused electronics to their nearest Currys store.The retailer said technology such as television and small domestic appliances can also be traded in for hundreds of pounds off new products, with the company hailing the scheme as the first in the UK to offer a monetary reward...

RECYCLING ・ 19 DAYS AGO