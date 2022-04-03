ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

NATO chief calls Bucha executions ‘horrific’

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCM4X_0ey6gUF000
Tweet

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday said reports of civilians being executed and buried in mass graves in the Ukrainian city of Bucha are “horrific” and “absolutely unacceptable.”

Ukrainian officials have shared photos on social media showing several bodies lying in the streets of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, with their hands tied behind their backs.

Some officials have said the individuals were shot dead by Russian troops, while Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedorur said 280 people had been buried in mass graves.

Asked by co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” if the reports constitute a genocide, Stoltenberg said the incidents represent “a brutality against civilians we haven’t seen in Europe for decades.”

“And it’s horrific, and it’s absolutely unacceptable that civilians are targeted and killed, and it just underlines the importance of, that this war must end. And that is President Putin’s responsibility, to stop the war,” Stoltenberg added.

The NATO chief emphasized the importance of the investigation an International Criminal Court prosecutor launched last month that is probing any claims of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed in any areas of Ukraine by any individuals.

“It is also extremely important that the International Criminal Court has opened an investigation into potential war crimes in Ukraine and that all facts are brought on the table, to the table, and that those responsible are held accountable,” he added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday told Bash in a separate interview that the images out of Bucha were “a punch in the gut.”

“You can’t help but see these images as a punch in the gut,” Blinken said when asked if he recognized evidence of crimes against humanity in the Kyiv suburb.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
The Hill
The Hill

526K+

Followers

63K+

Posts

398M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
UPI News

Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol

April 2 (UPI) -- Multiple Russian soldiers died and many more grew ill after being served poisoned food and alcohol in the Ukrainian town of Izium, officials said on Saturday. At least two troops of 3rd Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Federation immediately died after eating stuffed buns from residents of Izium, a town located southeast of Kharkiv, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine said in a statement on Facebook. Another 28 soldiers who ate the poisoned buns have been hospitalized.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Dana Bash
Radar Online.com

Spies Believe Vladimir Putin's 'Increasingly Erratic' Behavior Is Caused By Him 'Roiding Out' From Steroid Cancer Treatment

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly suffering from brain disorder caused by dementia, Parkinson’s disease or ‘roid rage’ resulting from steroid treatment for cancer. Article continues below advertisement. Sources close to the Kremlin believe there is a physiological explanation for the Russian president’s seemingly erratic decision to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Crimes Against Humanity#War Crimes#Genocide#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#Cnn
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country With the Largest Navy

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second month, satellite imagery has confirmed that Ukraine recently sunk a Russian Navy ship that was docked at the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk, 50 miles west of Mariupol. Two smaller Russian ships fled the scene of the attack – one of them on fire. Although it is unclear […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

British Army veteran, 50, tells how he destroyed Russian tank convoy in night-time ambush in south of Ukraine after he joined 100 strong militia

A British Army veteran has told how he blew up a Russian tank convoy in a night-time ambush in Ukraine, to halt the Kremlin advance. Former Royal Artillery gunner Zac West, 50, from Worcester is part of a 100-strong militia defending the lives and homes of the people of Zaporizhzhya on the Dnieper river, in the embattled south of the country.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hill

The Hill

526K+
Followers
63K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy