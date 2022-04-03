ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend honored at Grammys’ Black Music Collective event

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago
LAS VEGAS — As John Legend was honored for his musical achievements Saturday — the night before the Grammy Awards — the singer used the Recording Academy stage to pay homage to a Black music culture that has shaped him and the wider world of music....

