Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, Good Morning!

A possible tornado was bearing down on the Washington, D.C., area -- and one local forecaster "was freaking out inside" but knew he had to make a call because the person on the other end of the line was not watching him. NEWS4 chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer was live on...
There is an old saying, and song lyrics for that matter, about how you don't know what you have until it's no longer there. The truth of the matter is that in some cases you don't realize what you've lost until it is gone and has been returned to you for a brief moment.
Comments / 0