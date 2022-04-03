ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Person Killed, Two Injured in Marmora, NJ, Crash

By Chris Coleman
 1 day ago
Authorities say one person was killed and two were injured Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marmora, Cape May County. The Marmora Volunteer Fire Company says the accident happened around 1:15 PM on Tuckahoe...

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

