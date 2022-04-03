ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 6 dead, 10 injured in California shooting

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press
 1 day ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Six people were killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting early Sunday as bars and nightclubs were closing in downtown Sacramento and police in California's state capital were searching for at least one suspect. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news...

