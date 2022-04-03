ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Cañon City celebrates 150 years with Jubilee

KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOEmL_0ey6ejSb00

CANON CITY, Colo. — Cañon City is celebrating 150 years!

Battle of the bands in Manitou Springs

During the city’s 150th Jubilee, residents enjoyed old-timey games, fiddlers, a petting zoo, food trucks, historical wagons, tractors and cars. There was also a presentation of the city’s history that included everything from mining, finding dinosaur bones, to the silent movie era and westerns to recreation.

Cañon City was incorporated on April 2, 1872. Today, approximately 1,900 people call the city home.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UimRT_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZb2Z_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4utv_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34q4uh_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0JvS_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wazJ4_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CiDlI_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjWBy_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDaWj_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346r6T_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmjeG_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecihZ_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mMJo_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkQM4_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFvOa_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zfQE_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NB7Bg_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zLoN_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrMuM_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYBMW_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zihMo_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4eqx_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOuv0_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XutKB_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjERC_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p91qo_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6fAO_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gwzzp_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ooQjI_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffGoR_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46g6EC_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCcHY_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TuoFW_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0mGf_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfmQy_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awXsZ_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrNBz_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ac12s_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJ59S_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nzES_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNzm8_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fb8AF_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ty6l9_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OSah_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038p55_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjsQo_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjmlz_0ey6ejSb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smIyf_0ey6ejSb00

“We have a lot of energy and excitement, we are really focused on sustainable housing on public safety, on ensuring that we have a transparent and accountable local government,” city council member Amy Schmisseu said. “We want to be a place where people want to live, want to work, want to play. We are right on the Arkansas River. We have over 30 miles of hiking and biking trails right here so it is a wonderful place to be.”

Saturday evening, fireworks were shot off to show off Skyline Drive. There was also a lighting of the new c on skyline which signifies another 150 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

Cañon City Council OKs permit for Love’s RV Park

A request to build a new Love’s RV Park in eastern Cañon City passed another hurdle Monday night. The Cañon City Council passed a resolution approving a major subdivision plat at Four Mile Ranch Parkway and U.S. 50 and a resolution approving a special review use permit for the RV vehicle park.
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Cañon City looks for oldest living resident

CAÑON CITY, Colo — Cañon City leaders are searching for the resident who has lived in the city for the longest amount of time – and that person will be recognized during their 150th Jubilee Show. This year marks the 150th anniversary of Cañon City’s incorporation in 1872. On Saturday, April 2nd, the city will […]
CANON CITY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canon City, CO
Government
City
Canon City, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Cañon City, CO
City
Manitou Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Colorado City, CO
Westword

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods to Drive in Denver

The streets of Denver have been getting more dangerous for drivers. Last year, 84 people were killed in vehicular incidents within city limits — by far the most recorded by the Denver Police Department since the city launched Vision Zero, a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030. And the latest Vision Zero stats show that eleven people have already been killed in Denver traffic accidents in 2022.
DENVER, CO
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Hiker dies in Colorado wildlife area

A person died over the weekend in Colorado while hiking in Fremont County's Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area. Fremont County Search and Rescue was called into the field around 4 PM on Sunday to assist two hikers. One of the hikers was reportedly in medical distress at the time of the call for help. The hikers made the call about three miles in on the Powerline Trail Loop.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches: First wave of snow set to strike Colorado, second wave on the way

According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow may land in parts of Colorado tonight through Wednesday evening. The current projected snowfall map shows the deepest totals falling in the San Juan Mountain region and in the mountains surrounding Aspen, with big totals also expected near Winter Park and Steamboat Springs. The Front Range metro area is unlikely to see more than an inch in most spots.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Cheapest Houses in Greeley for Rent

It may seem like cheap real estate doesn't exist in Northern Colorado. While that's not an untrue suggestion, there are semi-affordable houses in Greeley if you're willing to rent. I don't know about you, but when I used to hear the term "real estate," my mind immediately drifted to HGTV,...
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Record

Cañon City’s Todd Albrecht returns to the stage in ‘The Secret Garden’

For decades, Todd Albrecht was the one in charge, directing his performers where to stand, how to move, which pitch to sing and how to dress. Now, the roles have reversed. He isn’t wearing all of the hats of producer, teacher and director. He’s simply sharing his talents and helping bring someone else’s vision to life.
CANON CITY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Another built-to-rent, single-family home community planned in Colorado Springs

The built-to-rent concept — single-family homes constructed as rental properties — might be gaining momentum in Colorado Springs. The Empire Group, a Scottsdale, Ariz., residential and commercial real estate company, plans to develop a 228-unit, built-to-rent community on the Springs' northeast side, according to a proposal submitted last month to city government planners.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Krispy Kreme fanatics flock to Grand Opening!

COLORADO SPRINGS — The day is finally here, and for Krispy Kreme fanatics, it’s time to celebrate! FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson was at the Colorado Springs Grand Opening for the newest Krispy Kreme location in Colorado, and spoke with donut fans from all across the city and state.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KTDY

Scott Boudin Festival is Looking for Volunteers

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
ADVOCACY
OutThere Colorado

"Rainbow Gathering" could bring 1,000s to fragile Colorado backcountry, sparking outrage

In 2006, an estimated 15,000 members of the 'Rainbow Family' group, often described as 'hippies' and as part of a 'non-organization,' took over a large swath of land in Colorado's Routt National Forest during an illegal gathering. The same group may be coming back to the Centennial State this summer. While the annual gatherings of the Rainbow Family of the Living Light are described by some as a celebration of nature and life, others find issue with the massive crowds that the events bring to...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Fountain police address harassment by juveniles at Fountain Mesa Park

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) has revealed some of the issues affecting residents at Fountain Mesa Park. According to FPD, in 2021 officers responded to approximately 28 calls for service involving juvenile issues at Fountain Mesa Park. In addition to those calls, officers also conducted approximately 70 patrol checks at the park […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Battle of the bands in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — This month, several local bands will face off in Manitou Springs in a battle of the bands. Every weekend in April, the Armadillo Ranch on Manitou Avenue will host several local bands, with fans getting to choose their favorite online. The winner will get to play the Saturday night set at […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy