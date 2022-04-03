ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Blinken, Stoltenberg hold back on labeling Russia's actions 'genocide'

By Jordan Wolman
POLITICO
POLITICO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiTWb_0ey6dsC700
The hand of a corpse emerges from a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 3, 2022. | AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

Top U.S. and NATO officials declined Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" to label Russia's actions in Ukraine as "genocide," at least not yet.

When asked whether Moscow's aggression amounted to genocide, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "We will look hard, document everything we see" and "put it all together" for the "relevant institutions and organizations."

Blinken did say that he believes Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine since the invasion in February.

"We can't become numb to this," he said. "We can't normalize this."

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary-general, also would not use the word "genocide" when describing Russia's conduct during its invasion of Ukraine.

"It is a brutality against civilians we haven't seen in Europe for decades," he said on "State of the Union." "And it's horrific and it's absolutely unacceptable that civilians are targeted and killed."

Stoltenberg did note the importance of the International Criminal Court opening an investigation into potential war crimes in Ukraine.

However, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview taped for airing on CBS' "Face the Nation," did call Russia's actions genocide.

"The elimination of the whole nation and the people, we are the citizens of Ukraine," he said. "We have more than 100 nationalities. This is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities. We are citizens of Ukraine and we don't want to be subdued to the policy of Russian Federation. This is the reason we are being destroyed and exterminated. And this is happening in the Europe of the 21st century. So this is the torture of the whole nation."

The statements come as new images and reports continue to show the destruction of Ukrainian society and apparent targeting of civilian homes and buildings.

Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," Blinken addressed the destruction that Putin's forces have caused in Ukraine. "Even though he's been set back, even though I believe this is already a strategic defeat for Vladimir Putin," he said, "the death and destruction that he is wreaking every single day in Ukraine, the images that are on our TVs and on social media every single day, are terrible."

Both leaders also expressed distrust of Russia's claims of a partial withdrawal.

"What we see is not a real withdrawal, but a repositioning of its troops," Stoltenberg said.

"And they are taking some of them back to rearm them, to reinforce them, to resupply them. But we should not in a way be too optimistic because the attacks will continue, and we are also concerned about potential increased attacks in the South and in the East."

Comments / 12

Golfman
1h ago

Of course they hesitate to call it for what it is. Being honest & moral is the very last thing they’re capable of!🖕🖕

Reply
3
Check out more stories from
POLITICO
POLITICO

197K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

93M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Putin 'is constantly followed by thyroid cancer doctor': Specialist has 'spent 282 days' with Russian President amid claims he is seriously ill and suffering 'steroid rage' from treatment

Vladimir Putin is 'constantly' accompanied by a doctor specialising in thyroid cancer, a new investigation shows. Surgeon Yevgeny Selivanov, of Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, has flown to the Russian leader no less than 35 times in Black Sea resort Sochi, his favourite place of residence. The respected doctor's thesis -...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#Ukraine#War Crimes#Nato#Cnn#State#Russian#Cbs
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
New York Post

Zelensky vows to ‘kill every bastard’ who murdered mom, 2 kids outside Kyiv

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to hunt down and kill “every bastard” who murdered a mom and her two kids fleeing a Kyiv suburb. A wrenching snapshot of the tragic family’s bodies in the aftermath of a Sunday attack on Irpin captured the world’s attention. A man also seen in the photo lying on the pavement was later identified as a family member who died, too.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country With the Largest Navy

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second month, satellite imagery has confirmed that Ukraine recently sunk a Russian Navy ship that was docked at the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk, 50 miles west of Mariupol. Two smaller Russian ships fled the scene of the attack – one of them on fire. Although it is unclear […]
MILITARY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
197K+
Followers
11K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy