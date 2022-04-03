Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris, tree limbs, and downed power lines. Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects on your property to avoid damage. Ranchers should take precautions to protect young livestock. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Powder River HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Carter, Custer, Fallon and Powder River. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 10 AM Tuesday to Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. For the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several inches of snow is forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday. This snow combined with the strong winds may produce near blizzard conditions at times.

CARTER COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO