Winsome Sears weighs in on Biden's mistakes amid Ukraine war

EXCLUSIVE — Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said President Joe Biden "should’ve driven all of the sanctions all at once" against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his attack on Ukraine .

Sears was at American University in Washington, D.C., Thursday to speak to students in the College Republicans and the Network of Enlightened Women. Speaking with the Washington Examiner , she said the president should have opted to hit Putin and the Russian economy all at once with sanctions. "Don’t have escalating sanctions," she added.

She further used the opportunity to call out the hypocrisy of the United States assisting another country in defending their border while ignoring the southern border. "By the way, don’t we now know that borders are important, right? So we’re willing to help another country shore up their border, but don’t we have a border, too?" she told the Washington Examiner .

"We have to ask ourselves, once again, ‘What did Putin see in the past that allowed him to think that he could get away with this?'" Sears said. "He’s pretty much getting away with it because he’s destroyed parts of Ukraine."

"The people are displaced," she added. "Those infrastructures are gone. The children are scarred. So he’s been successful in that."

"So did we do anything when he invaded Crimea? No. How about Georgia? No. How about when he has come against his rivals? No. So I guess he figured, hey, he could do this, too. Then I thought he saw what happened in Afghanistan, how America just seemed to turn tail and run," Sears said, speculating on how U.S. actions or lack thereof may have emboldened Putin. "So all of this in totality — yea, Mr. Biden does have some questions to answer.”

Asked about what China may be thinking in regard to Taiwan as it watches the world respond to the invasion of Ukraine, Sears said, "Oh, it’s the same thing. It’s the same thing. And we understand that with a bully, you can never placate a bully. You have to answer a bully. You can’t run.”

Hundreds of Russian troops are reportedly being evacuated from Chernobyl for "acute radiation sickness." The Russian soldiers were "irradiated" by the plant after seizing control of it near the beginning of the invasion. They are being cared for at a Belarusian medical facility, according to reports.