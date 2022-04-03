ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Winsome Sears weighs in on Biden's mistakes amid Ukraine war

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BB8G_0ey6dRYc00

EXCLUSIVE — Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said President Joe Biden "should’ve driven all of the sanctions all at once" against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his attack on Ukraine .

Sears was at American University in Washington, D.C., Thursday to speak to students in the College Republicans and the Network of Enlightened Women. Speaking with the Washington Examiner , she said the president should have opted to hit Putin and the Russian economy all at once with sanctions. "Don’t have escalating sanctions," she added.

She further used the opportunity to call out the hypocrisy of the United States assisting another country in defending their border while ignoring the southern border. "By the way, don’t we now know that borders are important, right? So we’re willing to help another country shore up their border, but don’t we have a border, too?" she told the Washington Examiner .

"We have to ask ourselves, once again, ‘What did Putin see in the past that allowed him to think that he could get away with this?'" Sears said. "He’s pretty much getting away with it because he’s destroyed parts of Ukraine."

WINSOME SEARS: 'AMERICANS AREN'T STUPID,' KNOW BIDEN IS TO BLAME FOR GAS PRICES

"The people are displaced," she added. "Those infrastructures are gone. The children are scarred. So he’s been successful in that."

"So did we do anything when he invaded Crimea? No. How about Georgia? No. How about when he has come against his rivals? No. So I guess he figured, hey, he could do this, too. Then I thought he saw what happened in Afghanistan, how America just seemed to turn tail and run," Sears said, speculating on how U.S. actions or lack thereof may have emboldened Putin. "So all of this in totality — yea, Mr. Biden does have some questions to answer.”

Asked about what China may be thinking in regard to Taiwan as it watches the world respond to the invasion of Ukraine, Sears said, "Oh, it’s the same thing. It’s the same thing. And we understand that with a bully, you can never placate a bully. You have to answer a bully. You can’t run.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Hundreds of Russian troops are reportedly being evacuated from Chernobyl for "acute radiation sickness." The Russian soldiers were "irradiated" by the plant after seizing control of it near the beginning of the invasion. They are being cared for at a Belarusian medical facility, according to reports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Winsome Sears
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Putin 'is constantly followed by thyroid cancer doctor': Specialist has 'spent 282 days' with Russian President amid claims he is seriously ill and suffering 'steroid rage' from treatment

Vladimir Putin is 'constantly' accompanied by a doctor specialising in thyroid cancer, a new investigation shows. Surgeon Yevgeny Selivanov, of Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, has flown to the Russian leader no less than 35 times in Black Sea resort Sochi, his favourite place of residence. The respected doctor's thesis -...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War#Russian#American University#College Republicans#The Washington Examiner#Americans
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
MSNBC

Biden White House slams Trump over latest appeal to Putin

As a rule, President Joe Biden and his team say very little about their Republican predecessor. Every once in a while, however, the Democratic team makes an exception. Sometimes, those exceptions are amusing. Late last year, for example, Donald Trump referenced the work of his “envoy ambassador” at “the Kosovo-Serbia border.” It led an official in the actual White House to tell reporters, “Outside of his very active imagination, Donald Trump is no longer president and doesn’t have any ‘envoy ambassadors’ representing the United States.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
196K+
Followers
62K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy