Illinois state trooper wounds man suspected in 2 slayings

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of stealing a lowered state flag outside of a Westmoreland County gas station. State police shared surveillance video of the man tugging the half-mast flag from its pole outside the Sheetz past Eastgate towards Latrobe. The flag was lowered to honor two state troopers who were killed along with a pedestrian when they were hit by a woman allegedly driving impaired. pic.twitter.com/YjC1ApkjqG — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) March 25, 2022 Police said the man didn’t go inside the convenience store or buy gas, he “just went and stole the flag.” A few hours after sharing the footage, police said they were able to find both the man and the flag thanks to tips. Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were trying to get a pedestrian who was walking on I-95 in Philadelphia to safety when all three were allegedly struck and killed by Jayana Webb. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half staff to honor the troopers until sunset Friday, as well as on the days of their funerals.

LATROBE, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO