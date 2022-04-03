ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Illinois state trooper wounds man suspected in 2 slayings

Herald & Review
 1 day ago

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man suspected in the slayings of two women in southwestern Illinois has been shot and wounded by a state police trooper following a vehicle chase. The women's...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia State Troopers, with the help of the Columbus Police Department, arrested a man on multiple drug and traffic charges. On March 13, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Columbus police was notified that a Georgia State Trooper needed assistance regarding a suspect who fled from him. The suspect fled in his vehicle and then on foot.
COLUMBUS, GA
Herald & Review

Armed Decatur man caught with drugs gets 15 year sentence

DECATUR — An armed Decatur man, who resisted arrest after he was caught with a backpack loaded with illegal drugs, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday. Randall D. Roberson Jr., 24, had taken a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Monroe McWard that saw him admit one offense of armed violence, a Class X felony.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Hillsboro, IL
City
Pana, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Collinsville, IL
Collinsville, IL
Crime & Safety
click orlando

VIDEO: Tampa man arrested after punching state trooper in the face

TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man was arrested after punching a state trooper Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an officer responded to a call of a pedestrian, 24-year-old Alexander Delgado, walking on the left shoulder of Interstate 4 near exit 5. [TRENDING: Disney changes...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Trooper#Ap#Internal Investigation#The Associated Press
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Troopers searching for suspect in shooting investigation

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in the South Williamson community of Pike County Monday. Troopers say an argument broke out between Jimmy Crabtree and Phillip May along New Camp Road and Crabtree shot May.
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Accused Of Stealing State Flag Lowered For 2 Fallen Troopers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of stealing a lowered state flag outside of a Westmoreland County gas station. State police shared surveillance video of the man tugging the half-mast flag from its pole outside the Sheetz past Eastgate towards Latrobe. The flag was lowered to honor two state troopers who were killed along with a pedestrian when they were hit by a woman allegedly driving impaired. pic.twitter.com/YjC1ApkjqG — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) March 25, 2022 Police said the man didn’t go inside the convenience store or buy gas, he “just went and stole the flag.” A few hours after sharing the footage, police said they were able to find both the man and the flag thanks to tips. Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were trying to get a pedestrian who was walking on I-95 in Philadelphia to safety when all three were allegedly struck and killed by Jayana Webb. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half staff to honor the troopers until sunset Friday, as well as on the days of their funerals.
LATROBE, PA
KAKE TV

Wichita police search for suspect in shooting that wounded 65-year-old man

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a disturbance led to a shooting that injured a 65-year-old man Thursday morning. Officers responded at around 9 a.m. to a shooting call at a home in the 1700 block of North Spruce, which is a block west of Grove. Police spokesperson Chad Ditch said officers arrived and located the victim whose injury was not life-threatening.
WICHITA, KS
WLOX

State trooper addresses MHP current trooper shortage

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - All across the state, Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers are shorthanded. According to State Trooper Craig James, there is a statewide shortage as MHP is down at least 100 officers. “We’re allowed 650 sworn state troopers in our agency and right now we’re sitting somewhere close...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KGET

Man arrested in slaying of woman, 68

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in the 2020 death of a 68-year-old woman, police said. James Glass, 46, was arrested Wednesday in the 800 block of 28th Street and booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, police said. He’s due in court Friday to be formally arraigned. Police on July 8, 2020, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy