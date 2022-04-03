ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

WATCH: Pence finds Kamala Harris’s VP performance ‘a little hard to take’

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2s3B_0ey6dNGw00


F ormer Vice President Mike Pence blasted President Joe Biden for doing “more damage to America than any president in modern history” and noted that Vice President Kamala Harris is not doing him any favors.

When asked by Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade whether the Democrats have self-destructed, Pence pointed to inflation , the border crisis , military failures , and the mishandling of COVID-19 since taking office nearly one and a half years ago, saying conservatives must now put forward a positive vision for America heading into the midterm elections.


“This has always been a movement driven by ‘We the People,'” Pence said, pointing to his recently unveiled "Freedom Agenda." "All along the way, it was American people advancing American ideals, traditional values, and a strong military. The very idea that free-market economics is at the very core of American prosperity all became essentially the [foundation] to the Republican Party.”

ARIZONA GOV. DOUG DUCEY SIGNS VOTER ID BILL, SETTING UP COURT BATTLE

Pence noted that Vice President Kamala Harris’s role has not been an asset to Biden, saying that watching her actions is “a little hard to take.”

“The job of the vice president is to stand next to the President of the United States and to do everything in your power to be prepared, and to be of help,” Pence said, indirectly pointing to Harris’s inabilities.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The former vice president said the current border crisis is about to get worse with the Biden administration’s ending of Title 42 , an emergency public health measure that former President Donald Trump issued permitting the U.S. to turn away migrants because of the pandemic.

“Make no mistake about it, the radical Left is in the saddle in the Democratic Party,” Pence said.

Comments / 175

Disgustipated
22h ago

If Mike Pence doesn’t mind being hung by members of his party then why should anyone else? Mike redefines weakness and fecklessness.

Reply(8)
82
Tammy Garner
12h ago

I would think they would look at Santos I don't think anyone could clean up Biden-Harris mess he has another 3years the country would mostlikely be 3rd world by then good luck America you voted

Reply(3)
22
nunyadamnbiznez.
23h ago

pence just needs to shut up. he did not win over many people by failing to do his constitutional duty Jan 6 and prevent a fraudulent election from going through.

Reply(11)
54
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Vp#Fox News#American#The Republican Party#Court Battle Pence
Miami Herald

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office announced Tuesday evening, hours after he attended an outdoor event in Washington, D.C., where he interacted with AmeriCorps members. A White House official told McClatchy that Emhoff tested for COVID-19 after he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Zelensky's former press secretary tweets and then deletes message saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Kamala Harris becomes President after laughing during press conference

Volodymyr Zelensky's former press secretary tweeted then deleted a post on Thursday saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Vice President Kamala Harris were to one day be president after she awkwardly laughed through questions at a press conference in Poland when asked about the Ukrainian refugee crisis. 'It would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
196K+
Followers
62K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy