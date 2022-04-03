WATCH: Pence finds Kamala Harris’s VP performance ‘a little hard to take’



F ormer Vice President Mike Pence blasted President Joe Biden for doing “more damage to America than any president in modern history” and noted that Vice President Kamala Harris is not doing him any favors.

When asked by Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade whether the Democrats have self-destructed, Pence pointed to inflation , the border crisis , military failures , and the mishandling of COVID-19 since taking office nearly one and a half years ago, saying conservatives must now put forward a positive vision for America heading into the midterm elections.



“This has always been a movement driven by ‘We the People,'” Pence said, pointing to his recently unveiled "Freedom Agenda." "All along the way, it was American people advancing American ideals, traditional values, and a strong military. The very idea that free-market economics is at the very core of American prosperity all became essentially the [foundation] to the Republican Party.”

ARIZONA GOV. DOUG DUCEY SIGNS VOTER ID BILL, SETTING UP COURT BATTLE

Pence noted that Vice President Kamala Harris’s role has not been an asset to Biden, saying that watching her actions is “a little hard to take.”

“The job of the vice president is to stand next to the President of the United States and to do everything in your power to be prepared, and to be of help,” Pence said, indirectly pointing to Harris’s inabilities.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The former vice president said the current border crisis is about to get worse with the Biden administration’s ending of Title 42 , an emergency public health measure that former President Donald Trump issued permitting the U.S. to turn away migrants because of the pandemic.

“Make no mistake about it, the radical Left is in the saddle in the Democratic Party,” Pence said.