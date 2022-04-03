ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogs run wild and take over a Lehigh Acres neighborhood

By Hope Salman
 1 day ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla.– People living in the Green Brier area in Lehigh Acres said hogs are taking over their neighborhood.

He said this recently built development on the feral hogs habitat is causing disastrous results.

“They are ripping up everyone’s yards around here,” said Langevin.

It’s called “rooting.” Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says these invasive hogs will dig up dirt and sod looking for food, doing hundreds of dollars worth of damage to landscaping in the process.

People who live here aren’t just concerned about property, but safety too. So they reached out to authorities for advice.

“They basically told me if it’s on our property it is our problem,” said Langevin.

It’s not just in Lehigh where feral hogs have been sighted either, we also got these photos from San Carlos Park.

FWC said since they are invasive, they can be trapped and hunted year-round with landowner permission.

