ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Shooting Updates: Police Arrest 3rd Suspect

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSfc5_0ey6bwwH00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – Three people have now been arrested after three men and three women were killed 12 others were injured in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Sacramento.

Dandrae Martin , 26, and Smiley Martin have been arrested, while 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson is facing charges not directly related to the shooting.

Police say detectives and SWAT have served search warrants at three residences in the area as part of the shooting investigation. During those searches, police say at least one handgun was recovered.

Booking photo of Dandrae Martin from a previous arrest in Arizona. (Credit: Arizona Dept. of Corrections)

Investigators have received over 100 photos and videos through the online portal that was set up after the shooting, police say. Detectives are now reviewing the evidence to determine charges.

It’s unclear how many other suspects are being sought. According to multiple sources, the shooting happened in a drive-by shooting format. It’s unclear from police whether the suspects remained in a moving vehicle while they fired their firearms or if they jumped out of a vehicle before firing their weapons.

At least 100 expended rounds have been found at the scene, police say, along with a stolen handgun that had been modified for automatic fire.

Dandrae Martin is facing charges of assault and illegal firearm possession. Smiley Martin is facing charges of possesion of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

Gunfire broke out around 2 a.m. Sunday at 10th and K streets, just as bars in the area were closing for the night. Police responded to reports and sounds of gunfire and found a large group of people who had been hurt in the shooting. Six of those shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police say, while 12 other people suffered varying degrees of injuries. Several ambulances were called to the scene.

According to a public information officer with the UC Davis Medical Center, two patients wounded in the shooting have been discharged and they have two remaining in their care.

A vigil was held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Cesar Chavez Park at the corner of 7th and K Streets to honor and remember the victims of the shooting.

And another memorial was held Monday night just blocks away from where the shooting happened.

On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six people killed in the shooting: 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 57-year-old Melinda Davis, 38-year-old Sergio Harris, 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade, and 29-year-old Devazia Turner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtXDb_0ey6bwwH00 melinda davis Melinda Davis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLPaS_0ey6bwwH00 SERGIO HARRIS Sergio Harris https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHWW3_0ey6bwwH00
JOSH PIC 1 Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vSo4c_0ey6bwwH00 devazia pic 1 Devazia Turner https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zbGn_0ey6bwwH00 Johntaya pic 1 Johntaya Alexander https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285wOw_0ey6bwwH00 yamile pic 1 Yamile Martinez-Andrade

Chilling video captured by people at the scene showed a brawl involving several people outside of a club. Moments later, a barrage of gunfire could be heard along with screams and yelling as people run for cover.

About eight square blocks of downtown Sacramento became cordoned off while police investigated the scene which included a field of evidence scattered over a large area, which you could see by markers laid out on the pavement.

Some windows of the Citizen Hotel had been hit by stray bullets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4NPb_0ey6bwwH00

As of Sunday evening, the bodies of some victims remained in the area in order to carry out what police say is a thorough investigation.

The exact events that led up to the shooting are still under investigation, but at a press conference Sunday afternoon, police acknowledged the brawl just before the incident.

“We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shooting and we have confirmed there are multiple shooters,” said Sacramento Police Department Chief Kathy Lester.

A gun, which had been reported stolen, was found nearby. Downtown surveillance video captured footage of gunfire, police say.

On Monday, a family assistance center opened at Cal Expo offering help to anyone impacted by the shooting. Support ranges from help making funeral arrangements to processing information from police and access to ongoing trauma counseling.

In a series of tweets, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg reacted to the shooting.

“Words can’t express my shock & sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident. Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it. Our new Police Chief, Kathy Lester, has made it a top priority, and I stand firmly behind her,” Steinberg wrote.

Loaves and Fishes released a statement Monday on Davis , who was homeless, that read, in part:

“In the wake of the mass casualty shooting that shocked our community early Sunday morning, we have learned that one of the victims was a guest of Loaves and Fishes. Melinda used Maryhouse services off and on for sometime, this was a space she came to find respite from the trauma of living on the streets of our city.”

Turner’s father, Frank, spoke to CBS13 about the incident on Sunday almost immediately after learning of his son’s death.

“He’s a good guy,” said Turner.

“They didn’t tell me nothing. They just confirmed that he was the body over there. That’s it,” said Turner. “As I understand it, he walked out the club, he walked into s***t and he got shot.”

When asked what message Turner wanted to share, he said: “I’d tell these gentlemen: stay off the streets…quit playing these games…it’s gonna end their lives.”

Sacramento police are urging anyone who took video of the incident to send it to detectives to help with the investigation. A QR code has been tweeted by the police department to help easily send any video.

Sacramento Police Department Chief Lester said a stolen gun was found at the scene.

As investigators pinpoint suspects behind Sunday’s mass shooting, the city is doubling down on its efforts to keep the area safe.

An $8.1 million plan includes physical infrastructure such as adding more lighting and cameras, but also targeting the root of gun violence. The mayor recently said the city council approved an additional $5.1 million to help youth programs.

Governor Newsom, who’s on vacation issued a statement about the shooting:

“Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and to the wider community impacted by this terrible tragedy.

“As it is early in this investigation, my Administration will continue to work closely with local and state law enforcement as we monitor the situation.

“What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief. The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage.”

On Sunday night, President Biden issued a statement about the shooting that read, in part:

“Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence. In a single act in Sacramento, six individuals left dead and at least a dozen more injured. Families forever changed. Survivors left to heal wounds both visible and invisible.

“I want to thank the first responders in Sacramento, and all those across the United States, who act every day to save lives. We know these lives were not the only lives impacted by gun violence last night. And we equally mourn for those victims and families who do not make national headlines.

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

elwood
3d ago

California leaders say “guns bad”No- your policies are bad, your schools are bad, your teens have no hope. Actions have consequences and inaction has consequences.

Reply
3
Related
ABC10

Who were the four victims killed in the Sacramento Church shooting?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Church in Sacramento has released biographies remembering the lives of the four victims killed in the February shooting at the church. On Feb. 28, David Mora, 39, killed his children —Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13 -- and Nathaniel Kong, 59, during a supervised visit before killing himself.
SACRAMENTO, CA
People

3 Men Arrested After Retired Calif. Cop Killed Protecting News Crew Reporting on Smash-and-Grab Crimes

Three California men are accused of murder in the fatal shooting of a retired police officer who was working as a security guard for a TV news crew. Laron Marques Gilbert, Hershel Hale, and Shadihia Mitchell were each charged with murder, attempted second-degree robbery, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with the November death of Kevin Nishita.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Woman Who Slept Near Scene Among 6 People Killed In Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner. They are: Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman. Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman. Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old Salinas man. Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old Selma woman. Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old North Highlands man. De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man. (Obtained by CBS13) All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say. Davis was a homeless woman who was known to sleep on the sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
ABC10

Over 60 shots were fired in a shooting that left a man shot multiple times in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 60 shell casings after responding to a recent shooting in Sacramento County. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, deputies received a call from the victim saying he was shot at near the 1300 block of Hood Franklin Road in Hood.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Sacramento#3 Women#Gun Violence#Ap#Swat#Arizona Dept
YourCentralValley.com

8-year-old found in Merced home is missing girl, coroner says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight-year-old girl found dead in a Merced home on Friday has been identified as Sophia Mason, the same girl who was reported missing by officials the same day, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner. Officers with Merced Police Department say they were contacted by officers with Hayward Police Department […]
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Stockton triple shooting suspects appear in court

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men accused in a triple shooting in Stockton that injured a 9-year-old boy were arraigned in court Tuesday. 21-year-old Jose Trujillo-Pacheco and 23-year-old Rodolfo Vital stood side-by-side with their hands in shackles in San Joaquin Country Superior Court in downtown Stockton. Both face several attempted...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Police identify man killed in shooting at towing company

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting along Richmond Highway at On Time Towing. Officers were called just before noon on Monday to the 1900 block of Richmond Highway on March 21. At the scene, officers found Jarrod Murray, 28, of Richmond, in the parking lot...
RICHMOND, VA
FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Investigation underway after man dies from Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Pepper Drive where officers spotted a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
63K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy