ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Spring Break from WMTA

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dd7rv_0ey6bo7h00

This week is spring break for many kids around Grand Rapids and the West Michigan Tourist Association has a number of activities for kids to enjoy.

If you are just looking to get your child out of the house, head to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. You can see life sized dinosaurs and you can explore what the old Grand Rapids used to look like. if you are a Kent County resident, parking is free and you can get reduced adult admission. Admission for those under 17 is free.

If you want to see some animals then head to Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto. You can visit and feed the animals which include giraffes, otters and more. There is also a petting zoo. The zoo will be open through April 11.

Are you a game lover? then you will want to check out BattleGR Tactical Games day camps in Comstock Park. Tactical Games feature laser tag, archery, dodgeball, board games and more. You don't even have to go for a full week. You can sign up for a week or a day or two. Head to their website for more information.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan

23K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Fox 59

xZOOberance Spring festival begins

Spring is here and that means the return of xZOOberance. It's a four week festival celebrating the season, and kicks off March 24. We talk to Carla Knapp, who tell us all about it. xZOOberance runs March 24 to April 17.
FESTIVAL
WTHI

It's time to spring clean

Are you ready to spring clean? Several businesses are ready to help. If you're ready to clean out your closet or home, there are several local businesses ready to take your stuff off your hands.
HOME & GARDEN
Channel 6000

Spring Into The New Season!

Nicole suggests fun ideas for the the whole family this Spring Break season. Oregon has endless activities including the New Port Aquarium, Tillamook Creamery, Enchanted Forest, Mt Hood Railroad, Oregon Zoo, and of course endless places to eat at each spot.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Comstock Park, MI
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Alto, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Kent County, MI
Lifestyle
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
FESTIVAL
99.9 KTDY

Scott Boudin Festival is Looking for Volunteers

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
ADVOCACY
Sea Coast Echo

Shore Thing: Spring Breakers Welcome

Hands down, this is one of my favorite times of year to be on the water. The days are getting longer, the fishing is great and the Spring Breakers are in town. A lot of charters are customers/friends returning from years past. Our guides are also lucky to have family in town.
HOBBIES
92 Moose

Get Ready! Sunday River Spring Festival is Coming Up

Sure, Sunday River is known for its 130+ trails, killer conditions, and the infamous Foggy Goggle, but they also know how to party. Throughout the year, the ski resort hosts events filled with live music with local bands, beer and food vendors, fireworks, games, and trick shows by world-class athletes.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#West Michigan#Games Day
ABC4

Arches National Park begins timed entry program

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts, get ready to plan ahead if you’re heading to Arches National Park this spring and beyond. The iconic national park will be requiring park tickets on a timed entry system starting April 3. The pilot program will be in place until Oct. 3, 2022. Al visitors will […]
MOAB, UT
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Central Washington Ag Museum reopens with guided audio tours on your phone

UNION GAP, Wash. — After a two-year closure, the Central Washington Agricultural Museum will reopen Saturday with new smartphone-guided audio tours. At the grand reopening celebration, visitors will be able to pick up a card at the main gate with a code that will allow them to download the audio tours on their phone and listen to descriptions of 33 different exhibits.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Archery
WLUC

Radio Results Network wraps up Sports and Recreation Show

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 2,500 people attended the Radio Results Network Sports and Recreation show this weekend. The show was back for the first time in more than a decade and RRN hopes to make it an annual event. It featured outdoor recreation vendors, local stores, and even...
ESCANABA, MI
KAAL-TV

Spring Warm-Up FINALLY in view!!

We have a heat wave coming about this time next week, where temperatures are in the 50s and 60s starting about this time next week. While the actual numbers will likely change in the forecast, this is still warmer than what we have been experiencing.
ENVIRONMENT
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU Rodeo Club Candlelight Dinner and Auction was a success

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University’s Rodeo team hosted its annual Candlelight Dinner & Auction Saturday, at the Spearfish Holiday Inn & Convention Center. There was a silent auction held on-line, and a live auction taking place. “We raised a little over $30,000 with the event and...
SPEARFISH, SD
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy