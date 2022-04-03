Spring Break from WMTA

This week is spring break for many kids around Grand Rapids and the West Michigan Tourist Association has a number of activities for kids to enjoy.

If you are just looking to get your child out of the house, head to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. You can see life sized dinosaurs and you can explore what the old Grand Rapids used to look like. if you are a Kent County resident, parking is free and you can get reduced adult admission. Admission for those under 17 is free.

If you want to see some animals then head to Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto. You can visit and feed the animals which include giraffes, otters and more. There is also a petting zoo. The zoo will be open through April 11.

Are you a game lover? then you will want to check out BattleGR Tactical Games day camps in Comstock Park. Tactical Games feature laser tag, archery, dodgeball, board games and more. You don't even have to go for a full week. You can sign up for a week or a day or two. Head to their website for more information.