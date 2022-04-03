Three killed, two injured in multiple Sunday shootings in Baltimore

Two young men were injured in a shooting in Baltimore’s Charles North neighborhood early Sunday morning, police say. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Three people were killed and two injuredin multiple shootings Sunday, police said.

At approximately 12:55 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of North Charles Street in Charles North after an alert from their ShotSpotter gunfire detection system, according to a police news release.

Officers saw a vehicle with bullet holes driving away. They stopped the vehicle about a mile away in the 900 block of St. Paul Street in Mount Vernon.

Inside, two men, ages 18 and 21, were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the news release said. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

At about 4 p.m., Southern District Police found Shamal Scott, 25, with fatal head wounds in the 2200 block of Cedley Street in Westport.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

A few hours later, Northeast District police responded at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of East 28th Street in Coldstream Homestead Montebello.

Officers found Kwalin Ray, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car. He later died at a hospital, police said.

Another man was killed later Sunday following a shooting that detectives believe was spurred by a family dispute, Southern District Police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 11:18 p.m. to the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue in Lakeland, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Troy Gross, 22, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shootings to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.