Wright 'looks at the positive' following Tigers' loss

By Hunter Dest
 1 day ago

Following a strong pitching performance by Mack Anglin in Clemson’s landslide victory over North Carolina State on Friday by a score of 14-3, the Tigers were looking to carry that same momentum into Saturday behind starting right-hander Nick Hoffman.

Hoffman left N.C. State’s bats quiet in the top of the first, allowing only one hit and no runs. In the top of the second, Hoffman made a crucial throwing error from first base to home that proved to be costly and allowed the Wolfpack to take a 2-1 lead.

The lead didn’t last long though when infielder Blake Wright stepped up at bat. Wright hit a bomb into the stands in center to tie the game 2-2. This was a much-needed momentum shift for the Tigers going into the top of the third inning.

Wright was the offensive leader Saturday as he finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

“You have to look at the positives,” Wright said following Saturday’s loss. “We played a great game Friday, and we just have to move on. We’ve got a very important game (Sunday), and we have got to do everything we can to go out there and get that win.”

Although both the offense and defense had a solid day overall, they were unable to come back against N.C. State following Noah Soles getting a clutch hit to center field that advanced J.T. Jarrett and Tommy White home to give the Wolfpack an extensive lead of 5-2 in the top of the sixth.

“Pretty good day at the park in regards to pitching, and I thought we played good defensively outside of that one play,” Clemson coach Monte Lee said. “Offensively, I thought we hit some balls hard. Pretty solid at-bats overall, but at the end of the day, when you have those opportunities, you have to capitalize against a good club.”

The Tigers are back in action and seeking a series win against the Wolfpack on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

