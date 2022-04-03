13-year-old Ukrainian girl caught in Russian strike survives shrapnel to the brain

A 13-year-old Ukrainian girl has survived having a peanut-sized piece of shrapnel lodged in her brain after one of the country's top neurosurgeons successfully removed it.

Sophia was caught up in a Russian attack on her village last month, and her parents had to carry her unconscious, by her arms and legs to safety in the basement.

When the talented neurosurgeon who performed the operation was asked by Sky News how he felt when he removed the shrapnel, he simply chuckled: "Nice, make it photo!"

