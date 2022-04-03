ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Investor Questions About COVID-19, Answered

By Wayne Duggan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Novavax is seeking FDA approval for its NVX-C0V2373 vaccine candidate. Since more more than 70% of U.S. adults have already been vaccinated and many of the remainder aren't looking to be vaccinated, Meacham said the market for additional vaccines is limited at this point. Meacham said he believes broad...

WHSV

Infectious disease doctor explains call for fourth dose of Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Pfizer and BioNTech submitted an application to the FDA Tuesday for an additional dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older. “The submission is based on two real-world data sets from Israel analyzed at a time when the omicron variant was widely circulating. These data showed evidence that an additional mRNA booster increases immunogenicity and lowers rates of confirmed infections and severe illness,” the press release states.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WMDT.com

FDA waiting for more data before authorizing Moderna, Pfizer fourth booster dose

DELMARVA — Pfizer and Moderna recently asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize another booster dose. Pfizer asked the FDA to authorize fourth doses for people older than 65 and Moderna asked for authorization for everyone 18 and older. A doctor from Atlantic General Hospital said while these requests have been made the FDA is taking their time with this because they feel it’s important to get good data before authorization.
INDUSTRY
WFAE

Epidemiologist answers questions about the infectious omicron BA.2 variant

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States as a whole has been on the decline in recent weeks, and in many places, mask mandates and other restrictions are being dropped. But at the same time, a new COVID variant has been spreading across the country. BA.2 is a subvariant of omicron, the variant behind the biggest spike yet of the pandemic just a couple of months ago. So how should we be thinking about COVID as we enter yet another new phase in the pandemic? To help us answer that, we called Bill Hanage. He's an epidemiologist and a professor at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Dr. Hanage, welcome.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Analysts Agree: Federal Cannabis Legalization Unlikely To Happen Soon, Does SAFE Act Have Better Chance This Year?

Federal cannabis legalization is unlikely to happen any time soon, according to analysts from Piper Sandler and Beacon Policy Advisors LLC. Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act is poised to end up on the House floor this week, but various marijuana industry experts are doubtful the measure will be approved in the Senate and become law.
LAW
Medical News Today

What causes shortness of breath after eating?

In April 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested the removal of all forms of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine (Zantac) from the United States market. They made this recommendation because unacceptable levels of NDMA, a probable carcinogen (or cancer-causing chemical), were present in some ranitidine products. People taking prescription ranitidine should talk with their doctor about safe alternative options before stopping the drug. People taking OTC ranitidine should stop taking the drug and talk with a healthcare professional about alternative options. Instead of taking unused ranitidine products to a drug take-back site, a person should dispose of them according to the product’s instructions or by following the FDA’s.
HEALTH
Benzinga

It's A Win-Win: Why Both The United States And Germany Would Benefit From US Cannabis Exports

With adult-use cannabis set to be legalized by the incoming government in Germany, attention has now turned to the massive regulatory hurdles the nation will face as these new policies are rolled out. One of the primary challenges Germany’s medicinal cannabis rollout tackled in 2017 was demand that greatly overwhelmed supply. We expect that demand for the adult use market will be even greater, meaning that now is the time to begin planning for where that supply will come from.
U.S. POLITICS
PennLive.com

Pharmacy recalls compounded drugs that may be too strong or too weak

Olympia Pharmacy is recalling 11 lots of seven compounded medications that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said are “out of specification.”. Recalled are Trimix Formulas F-9, T-105, SB-4, Sermorelin, Sincalide, Hydroxocobalamin and NAD, compounded injectables. The FDA said the compounded drugs in question “are typically prescribed by medical...
HEALTH
