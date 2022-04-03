ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County jail logs: April 3, 2022

By Jeff Caldwell
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xhuEc_0ey6ajbR00

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • CPF: 1
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING: 1
  • DOC – FIGHTING: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • VPTA: 1
GARCIA, MATTHEW Booking #: 438739 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 5:22 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00
GALLEGOS, CUAHUTIMOC Booking #: 438738 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 4:44 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond
ROBLEZ, FREDDRICK Booking #: 438737 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 3:55 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
MISC CPF X2 Bond $1500.00
WALTERS, NOLEN Booking #: 438736 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 2:48 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond No Bond
MANLEY, DEAUNDRE Booking #: 438735 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 2:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $2000.00
RODRIGUEZ, SILVANO Booking #: 438734 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 2:06 am Charges: 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING Bond $462.00
ORTIZ, MAURO Booking #: 438733 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 1:53 am Charges: 53999999 DOC – FIGHTING Bond $462.00
SWAIN, ROBERT Booking #: 438732 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 12:48 am Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond
Wood, Jade Booking #: 438731 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 12:35 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond $500.00
JEFFREY, TYE Booking #: 438730 Release Date: 04-03-2022 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 12:34 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00
OLALDE, EDWARD Booking #: 438729 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 10:15 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond
MCCALL, RYAN Booking #: 438728 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 10:05 pm Charges: 11990001 *MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT Bond No Bond
JIMENEZ, JOSE Booking #: 438727 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 7:23 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00
JARAMILLO, JOHNNY Booking #: 438726 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 12:53 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $4000.00
BALL, NATHAN Booking #: 438725 Release Date: 04-02-2022 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 10:52 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA Bond $1040.00
COX, ASHLEY Booking #: 438724 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 8:06 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
