Tom Green County jail logs: April 3, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

CPF: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING: 1

DOC – FIGHTING: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

VPTA: 1

GARCIA, MATTHEW Booking #: 438739 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 5:22 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00GALLEGOS, CUAHUTIMOC Booking #: 438738 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 4:44 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No BondROBLEZ, FREDDRICK Booking #: 438737 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 3:55 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2NDMISC CPF X2 Bond $1500.00WALTERS, NOLEN Booking #: 438736 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 2:48 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond No BondMANLEY, DEAUNDRE Booking #: 438735 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 2:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $2000.00RODRIGUEZ, SILVANO Booking #: 438734 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 2:06 am Charges: 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING Bond $462.00ORTIZ, MAURO Booking #: 438733 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 1:53 am Charges: 53999999 DOC – FIGHTING Bond $462.00SWAIN, ROBERT Booking #: 438732 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 12:48 am Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No BondWood, Jade Booking #: 438731 Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 12:35 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond $500.00JEFFREY, TYE Booking #: 438730 Release Date: 04-03-2022 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 04-03-2022 – 12:34 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00OLALDE, EDWARD Booking #: 438729 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 10:15 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No BondMCCALL, RYAN Booking #: 438728 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 10:05 pm Charges: 11990001 *MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT Bond No BondJIMENEZ, JOSE Booking #: 438727 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 7:23 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00JARAMILLO, JOHNNY Booking #: 438726 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 12:53 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $4000.00BALL, NATHAN Booking #: 438725 Release Date: 04-02-2022 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 10:52 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC VPTA Bond $1040.00COX, ASHLEY Booking #: 438724 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 8:06 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond

Disclaimer : Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

