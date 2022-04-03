This Week in CT: Author discusses book that takes a look back at the Whalers’ legacy

BOSTON (CBS) – While several other New England states have legalized sports betting in recent years, efforts have stalled in Massachusetts. Could that be changing in 2022?
WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to State House News Service reporters Katie Lannan and Matt Murphy about why momentum could be shifting.
The Massachusetts House passed a sports betting bill in 2021, but legislation has gone nowhere in the senate. Karen Spilka, the senate president, has said in the past that sports betting is not among her top priorities.
The public largely supports sports betting, and a recent State House News poll found that 60%...
