This Week in CT: Author discusses book that takes a look back at the Whalers’ legacy

One veteran FCIAC coach said this year’s might be the strongest group of teams in the league in five or six years. Darien and Ridgefield are nationally ranked by both USA Lacrosse Magazine and Inside Lacrosse. FCIAC teams make up six of the top seven in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll. The FCIAC champion has not gone on to win a state championship in each of the past three seasons that were played. The league is always fun, but this year has the potential to be a blast.

2 DAYS AGO