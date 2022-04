The year 2021 may become known as the year the culture wars arrived with a bang in our public schools, including at school board meetings and also at the ballot box. The surge of new school board candidates opposed to critical race theory was followed in Ohio by successful efforts to water down a 2020 anti-racism Ohio board of education resolution that saw two governor-appointed state school board members quit -- and the electoral district contours of others targeted this year.

