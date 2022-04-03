ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin County employees face firing over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By Rich Keller
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccination deadline is looming in Minnesota. More than 100 Hennepin County employees...

WDIO-TV

Virus Outbreak in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - More than 100 Hennepin County employees could be suspended or fired if they don’t meet next week’s deadline for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. County officials say all unvaccinated employees have until Thursday to prove to human resources that they are vaccinated, after which those who fail to comply will face disciplinary action.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Prosecutors ask for Hennepin County judge to be removed from all felony cases

WCCO-TV’s David Schuman reports: “A Hennepin County judge is at the center of a legal battle between prosecutors and public defenders. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has asked to remove Judge William Koch from presiding over all felony cases assigned to him. ‘Our issues are not about any adverse rulings that he made. It’s the issue of how he treats our lawyers and how he runs his courtroom,’ said Dan Mabley, the chief criminal deputy with HCAO. Prosecutors’ court filings say Koch’s demeanor is ‘frequently arrogant, dismissive, patronizing, condescending and disrespectful.’”
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
MinnPost

Walz proposes $500 direct payments to Minnesotans

Gov. Tim Walz proposed giving Minnesotans a one-time $500 direct payment. Previously, he had proposed payments of $175 to 300. Approximately 1,300 ethics complaints against Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey that were filed in the wake of the killing of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police have been dismissed by the city’s Ethical Practices Board.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Discovered In Shingle Creek, Brooklyn Park Police Say

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a body was found in Shingle Creek Sunday afternoon. Officers made the discovery at about 2:45 p.m., but they didn’t specify the neighboring area. Police say Hennepin County’s water patrol assisted at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity and official cause of death of the deceased person at a later time. Police are still investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

