ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin to deliver commencement speech at Augustana College

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., will deliver the address at Augustana College’s 162nd Commencement Convocation May 22. Durbin is the fourth...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Sen. Dick Durbin joins rally against War in Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A large group gathered Sunday for a rally outside the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Ukrainian Village. Among the participants were U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois). Durbin is co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus.  He said what is happening in Ukraine is heartbreaking – but there is a hopeful side to the story. "Those who stand and fight in Ukraine have inspired the world. The world is watching these people who were willing to risk and give their lives for Ukraine; who believe that if they have to die, they'll do it in defense of a homeland they love; a homeland that is in their heart," Durbin said. "It's an incredible story." Durbin recently returned from Poland, and led the Senate's effort to designate Ukraine for temporary protected status.
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Island, IL
Education
City
Rock Island, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Education
State
Washington State
Moline, IL
Education
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Moline, IL
Government
Rock Island, IL
Government
City
Moline, IL
KWQC

Illinois Senate Democrats introduce $1.8 billion tax relief plan

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - As Illinois state lawmakers head into their final week of the spring session, Senate Democrats have introduced a plan to help Illinoisans with $1.8 billion in tax relief. Sponsors say this plan could use some of the state’s extra revenue this year to give a one-time tax...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa women’s tennis vs. Illinois

Illinois defeated Iowa women’s tennis at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Center on Friday. The Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 4-2. To start, Illinois defeated Iowa 2-0 in doubles matches. Illinois’ Kate Duong, Megan Heuser, Josie Frazier and Ashley Yeah contributed to the early doubles push. In single matches,...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy