WWE's WrestleMania 38 kicked off its first night at AT&T Stadium on Saturday with a special video package, featuring Uncharted star Mark Wahlberg. After clips from past WrestleManias flashed on the screen, Wahlberg appeared and said, "You hear that? That's the sound of greatness. And for these WWE Superstars here in Dallas, there is a Texas-sized helping up for grabs, if they can find it. You see greatness can be pretty hard to track down, it's pretty elusive, even more exclusive. Just look at the ones who have been able to catch it."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO