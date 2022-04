With this year's WrestleMania already seeing Logan Paul of Youtube fame and Johnny Knoxville of Jackass fame making their way to the squared circle, Pat McAfee was looking to win a match of his own by squaring off with Vince McMahon's current "favorite wrestler" in Austin Theory. With McMahon recently showing off his strength by deadlifting one thousand pounds in the gym, despite being 76, this match wasn't just about McAfee defeating Austin Theory, but also taking a metaphorical swing at the Chief Executive Officer of the WWE.

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO