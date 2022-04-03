ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Forecast: Quiet today, snowing tonight

WBAY Green Bay
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Action 2 News previously reported, the national median rent was $1,792...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Action 2 News
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

More snow coming

The next system pushing into the NW will thicken the clouds over the mountains and ramp up the winds, as well. Mt. Bachelor won't see a lot of snow today, but both the wind and the snowfall will pick up tonight. The mountain will see 1-3 inches of new snow Tuesday, with snow showers lasting into Tuesday night. Clearing Wednesday won't last long, as more snow showers will press in Thursday. Snow showers are expected through Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall Saturday and Saturday night.
BEND, OR
NBC4 Columbus

Wintry weekend, with snow showers, freezing nights

Colder air arrived with a disturbance this weekend, accompanied by gusty winds and occasional snow showers. Afternoon readings will hover in the upper 30s, with a wind chill in the 20s. Temperatures tonight will early Sunday will dip into the upper 20s. Skies will partially clear Sunday afternoon and dry, cold weather will prevail the […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Showers Return Overnight; Light Rain To Showers Sunday

Temperatures fall to near 40 degrees overnight. Scattered light showers become periods of light rain overnight as the storm crosses over Lake Erie to Lake Ontario. Rain tapers back to scattered showers as the storm's cold front crosses the region during the afternoon. Winds increase from the northwest, possibly gusting to near 30 miles per hour during the afternoon. We should see some breaks in the clouds later in the day, however, much of the day will be mostly cloudy.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ice and snow

UW Health says families who participate in trials bring us one step closer to entering the endemic stage of COVID-19. The Clerk of Courts office would not tell us which judge in Outagamie County signed off on sealing these search warrants. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wakker cheese has raised over...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Weather warning issued as sleet, snow and ice due to spread across UK

A weather warning has been issued for parts of Scotland and northern England amid snowfalls and plummeting temperatures.Wintry weather has replaced the glorious sunshine experienced by much of the UK last week and now the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice for an area covering a large swathe of eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire.The Met Office warning says: “Snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption.”And it says that, in affected areas, there will be “probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased...
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

Northern Wisconsin citizens and power crews prep for icy glaze

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A mess is headed toward Northeast Wisconsin... and northern counties are once again in the crosshairs. Despite high gas prices, Wisconsinite Dwayne Meeker filled up a gas can in Crivitz Tuesday. “I used the gas in the power outage so I’m filling it up so I...
CRIVITZ, WI
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread rain later today

Springfield-Greene County Health could get $2 million for continued Covid-19 response, vaccine outreach. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department could receive $2 million in federal grant funds. With case numbers relatively low in Greene County, the health department is shifting focus to vaccine outreach in underserved and minority communities. Rain returns...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
NBCMontana

Active weather today, lowering snow levels tonight

A weak atmospheric river will impact the region today, with the bulk of the precipitation falling across northwest Montana. The mountains of northwest Montana could receive an an inch or two of liquid precipitation. Ponding of water, the risk of minor debris flows, and rising streams/rivers continue to be potential impacts across northwest Montana. Passes such as Marias, Lookout, Lolo and Lost Trail will see anywhere from 2 to 8 inches of snow.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy