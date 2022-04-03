ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reader: Does NFTs Stand for Neurons That Fail System?

By Westword Staff
Westword
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado is becoming a capital of cryptocurrency, with Governor Jared Polis pushing the possibilities for the state. In Denver, some galleries and artists are getting in on the game by creating NFTs. This week, Conor McCormick-Cavanagh profiled the Galaktic Gang, whose collection of 5,500 gangsters sold out fast. But...

Westword

Inside the Mile High Misfits, a Set of Cannabis Cartoon Characters From Matt Collins

Denver native Matt Collins graduated from the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design forty years ago. He put his artistic passions on hold to join the construction industry, but was inspired to create the Mile High Misfits art series after Colorado legalized marijuana. Today he proudly displays his portraits, permanent Etch A Sketches, activity books and card games featuring characters straight from a stoner's imagination.
DENVER, CO
hackernoon.com

SOLID Principles in JavaScript: What Does the "I" Stand For?

This is the fourth part of SOLID Principles in JavaScript. In Javascript we have something similar to them, it's classes, but this principle could be applied to JS classes. It means that when we create a base class, we should declare all methods that will be used in subclasses and try to avoid methods, that some subclass will use, but some another subclass shouldn't use. This principle says: clients should not be forced to depend upon interfaces that they do not use. The "interface Segregation Principle" is about creating correct methods in the base class.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Westword

Reader: Dispensary Line Still Better Than Waiting on a Weed Dealer

Our Stoner recently fielded this question from an impatient weed shopper: "I waited at a dispensary for an hour to see a budtender yesterday, and there were TWO people in front of me. The employees tried to make me feel like I was being impatient, though. Am I the asshole here for just wanting to grab an eighth and GTFO?"
DENVER, CO
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Westword

Fewer Texans, Less Money: New Mexico Could Cut Into Colorado's Already-Falling Pot Sales

Colorado could see fewer Texan tourists going forward, and the marijuana industry will likely pay the price. New Mexico's recreational marijuana dispensaries can start opening today, April 1. And although it's never been viewed in the same vein as Colorado, the first state to allow adult-use marijuana sales, New Mexico is well-prepared for a recreational sales launch.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Reader: With All the Crime in Denver, the City Wanted to Punish a Pickleball Player?

Should anyone get a good paddling over Denver's great pickleball pickle?. When 71-year-old Arslan Guney drew one-by-one-inch squares on the basketball court of the Central Park Recreation Center, he only wanted to make it easier for others to play the fast-growing game of pickleball. Instead, he was accused of criminal mischief, a felony, and turned himself in to the Denver Police Department on March 24. But days later, Denver District Attorney decided not to charge Guney, instead sending the case to mediation.
DENVER, CO
Benzinga

Why Federal Cannabis Legalization Is 'A Question Of When, Not If,' Says Canopy Growth CEO: Meet Our Keynote Speakers

"The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.” John Maxwell. “Adjusting the sails” of one of the largest Canadian cannabis companies in the world is not an easy task. Meet the man who accepted the challenge and who’s trying to realize Canopy Growth’s (CSE:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) vision and drive corporate growth: David Klein.
INDUSTRY
Westword

Denver Has a Shrinkage Problem — and It's Not Alone

Colorado is no longer experiencing a population boom, as new figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show. According to the latest Census data, Denver County lost thousands of residents from 2020 to 2021, after the population had grown from 600,158 in 2010 to 715,522 in 2020. At least seven other Colorado counties also experienced population dips, including three more in the metro area. And while none of the seven largest metropolitan statistical areas in the state suffered similar shrinkage, their population gains were modest, owing in part to fallout from COVID-19. Evidence suggests that many Colorado women delayed getting pregnant in the pandemic's first year, for example, and while the birth rate tended to pick up in year two, much of the increase in newborns was offset by a spike in deaths.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Kevin Torres on His Decision to Leave Fox31 and TV News

Over the decade-plus he's spent at 9News and Fox31, Kevin Torres has become one of Colorado's favorite television journalists, partly because of the personal touch he gives to his stories. Whether he's covering hard news, delivering business reports or shining a light on the sort of small-town tales that are all too frequently overlooked, his empathy and sincerity are evident in every frame — which helps explain why he's been awarded a dozen regional Emmys for his work.
DENVER, CO
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Matt Gaetz Votes Against Lowering Price of Insulin – His Answer? Diabetics Should Lose Weight Instead

An insensitive comment given Florida's diabetes problem. Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Floridian Representative Matt Gaetz, was one of 193 House Republicans who in April voted against capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month. He's sadly not in a minority amongst members of the GOP who were against the bill - fortunately for American diabetics who rely upon the critical drug to stay alive, the vote passed with 193 votes in favor.
FLORIDA STATE
Westword

The Gang's All Here: NFTs Are Going Galaktic in Denver

Beneath a multi-colored crystal crown, purple eyes pop out of the non-gender-specific character's sockets. The creature sports a star-and-moon-themed robe underneath a mouth and set of teeth that look like a colorful, futuristic jukebox. And then there's the nose, an odd green star with different shapes pinned on top. Although...
DENVER, CO
Houston Chronicle

This Portable Device Can Improve Your Cybersecurity

Small businesses saw a startling rise in cyber attacks in 2021, with nearly half of businesses reporting an attack. These days, especially as people work from home or on public Wi-Fi, it's incredibly important to have top-notch cybersecurity to protect you and your business. There are lots of ways to...
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

AI is 'Better Than' Humans and That is Ok

Remember in 2017, Elon Musk said that artificial intelligence would replace humanity in the next five years? While working on artificial intelligence for Tesla cars, he concluded that society had approached the moment when artificial intelligence could become significantly smarter than people. "People should not underestimate the power of the computer,'' Musk said. "This is pride and an obvious mistake." He must know what he's talking about, being one of the early investors of DeepMind, a Google subsidiary that developed an AI that could beat humans at Go and chess. AI is really good at many "human" tasks — diagnosing diseases, translating languages, and serving customers. But as the application of AI expands, more and more people are wondering if it will eliminate the importance of human skills and experience in various tasks. Will we hand over all the responsibilities to robots and intelligent machines in the coming decades? Read on to find out more.
ENGINEERING
Westword

Denver Is Into NFTs...and the Art of the Deal

The Galaktic Gang isn't the only Colorado group over the moon about cryptocurrency and the potential of NFTs. Danny Newman — Denver bar owner and tech guru — was an early convert to NFTs, and preaches on the topic to others. “The blockchain is a public ledger. So it is a publicly accessible ledger. Just think of, you know, an Excel spreadsheet that everyone can see at any point. And as you add more rows to that, everyone can see what’s going on,” Newman explained during a March 22 introduction to NFTs event at the Ramble Hotel.
DENVER, CO
Fast Company

A People-Centered Approach to AI

In recent years, the debates surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) have grown at a pace that’s arguably been surpassed only by advances in the tech itself. In business, for example, there is a lack of consensus around the most impactful use-cases for AI. It’s therefore not surprising that more than three out of four businesses say they’re barely breaking even from their AI investments, even as a supermajority consider it a mainstream technology—according to research from PWC.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Can We Really Trust AI?

AI is a phrase thrown about a lot nowadays, maybe a little too much. But do you even know what it means, or even that AI defying humans isn’t what we should be worrying about? What does AI even stand for? According to [Cambridge dictionary] AI ***“is the study of how to make computers that have some of the qualities of the human mind” – basically giving the computer the ability to think, creepy, I know. And that’s just one common common use of AI that people don't even realise has been integrated into their everyday life.
COMPUTERS
Westword

Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in March 2022

By the numbers, there were a lot of restaurant openings in March — at least nineteen in metro Denver, by our count. But many of those were new locations of existing concepts, including national chains such as In-N-Out, Smashburger, Jet's Pizza and Raising Cane's, which continue to draw big crowds when they debut.
DENVER, CO
makeuseof.com

What Is a CLI and What Does It Stand For?

In the earlier days of general-purpose computers, a keyboard was the only thing you could use to control a computer. For this reason, programmers designed a robust and straightforward shell language that everyone could use to communicate with a computer. This language is then used on a terminal to do...
COMPUTERS

