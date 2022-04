1. Boni’s Dance & Performing Arts Studio holds ballet and tap intensive summer camps. The ballet intensive focuses on pointe, technique, conditioning and other ballet lessons. The tap intensive focuses on a capella tap, rhythm tap, turn progressions and other tap lessons. Boni’s also offers a fairytale princess camp for students whose age as of Sept. 1 will be 4-8 and a decades-themed camp for students whose age as of Sept. 1 will be 8-11. The camps will teach students games and dances.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO