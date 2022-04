D'Andre Carpenter, DNP, is making the move from Jefferson Health to UnityPoint Health, where he will serve as chief nursing officer beginning May 9. Dr. Carpenter joins the West Des Moines, Iowa-based system after 2.5 years with Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, where he served as senior vice president and associate chief nurse executive and, before that, enterprise chief nursing informatics officer for the 18-hospital system.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO